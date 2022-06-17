The coffee pods market is segmented by Product (Capsule and plastic cup-based coffee pods and Foil and paper-wrapped coffee pods) and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA)
NEW YORK, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global coffee pods market size is expected to grow by USD 8.53 billion, progressing a CAGR of 5% from 2020 to 2025, according to Technavio's latest market report. The rising number of mergers and acquisitions is a major trend supporting the coffee pods' market share growth. Over the last few years, many large vendors have entered into M&A with small pure-play vendors trying to enter the emerging coffee pods market. Many large vendors are expected to acquire small and regional suppliers during the forecast period.
For more highlights on the market trends - Grab a sample report now!
Coffee Pods Market: Major Growth Drivers
The coffee pods market growth is expected to be driven by the following factors:
- Convenience in using coffee pods
- The increasing number of new product launches
- Growing demand and availability due to organized retailing
- To know about market challenges - Click Now!
Coffee Pods Market: Regional Analysis
- 45% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period.
- France, Germany, and The Netherlands are the key markets for coffee pods in Europe. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the South American and MEA regions.
- The rising household expenditure on food and beverages in the region, coupled with product launches will facilitate the coffee pods market growth in Europe over the forecast period
Coffee Pods Market: Revenue Generating Segment
- The coffee pods market share growth in the capsule and plastic cup-based coffee pods segment will be significant for revenue generation.
- Product innovation and a rising number of vendors offering compostable coffee capsules are the major drivers that will boost the sales of coffee capsules worldwide. This will have a positive impact on the growth of the segment during the forecast period.
Coffee Pods Market: Vendor Analysis
- The coffee pods market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as technological advances to compete in the market.
- The coffee pods market report also offers information on several market vendors, including illy cafe Spa, JAB Holding Co. Sarl, Luigi Lavazza Spa, Melitta Group Co., Nestle SA, Starbucks Corp., The J.M. Smucker Co., and The Kraft Heinz Co. among others.
- To know about all major vendor offerings - Request a sample now!
Get ready to achieve excellent business outcomes from this exclusive Coffee Pods Market report by Technavio. The report will include highlights of the overall market which includes frequently asked questions such as -
- What are historical revenue figures and estimated revenue figures as well as CAGR during the forecast timeframe?
- What is the current trend taking place in the market space?|
- Which are business tactics that will influence competitive scenarios along with defining the growth potential of the market?
- What are market drivers, restraints, and challenges impacting demand & growth of the market?
- Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?
The competitive scenario provided in the Coffee Pods Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Coffee Pods Market Forecast Report - Buy Now!
Related Reports:
- The egg protein market share is expected to increase to USD 7.95 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.05%.
- The coffee substitute market share is expected to increase to USD 1.84 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.46%.
Coffee Pods Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 8.53 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
5.00
Performing market contribution
Europe at 45%
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Dunkin' Brands Group Inc., illycaffe Spa, JAB Holding Co. Sarl, Luigi Lavazza Spa, maxingvest AG, Melitta Group Co., Nestle SA, Starbucks Corp., The J.M. Smucker Co., and The Kraft Heinz Co.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.
Table of Content
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Packaged foods and meats market
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Product
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product
- 5.3 Capsule and plastic cup-based coffee pods - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Capsule and plastic cup-based coffee pods - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: Capsule and plastic cup-based coffee pods - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Foil and paper-wrapped coffee pods - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Foil and paper-wrapped coffee pods - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: Foil and paper-wrapped coffee pods - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Product
6 Customer Landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison
- 7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 25: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 26: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 27: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 28: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 29: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 31: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 32: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 33: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 35: Key leading countries
- 7.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape
- 9.2 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 40: Industry risks
- 9.3 Competitive Scenario
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 41: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 Dunkin' Brands Group Inc.
- Exhibit 43: Dunkin' Brands Group Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 44: Dunkin' Brands Group Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 45: Dunkin' Brands Group Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 46: Dunkin' Brands Group Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 47: Dunkin' Brands Group Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.4 illycaffe Spa
- Exhibit 48: illycaffe Spa - Overview
- Exhibit 49: illycaffe Spa - Product and service
- Exhibit 50: Illycaffe Spa - Key news
- Exhibit 51: Illycaffe Spa - Key offerings
- 10.5 JAB Holding Co. Sarl
- Exhibit 52: JAB Holding Co. Sarl - Overview
- Exhibit 53: JAB Holding Co. Sarl - Product and service
- Exhibit 54: JAB Holding Co. Sarl - Key news
- Exhibit 55: JAB Holding Co. Sarl - Key offerings
- 10.6 Luigi Lavazza Spa
- 10.7 maxingvest AG
- Exhibit 60: maxingvest AG - Overview
- Exhibit 61: maxingvest AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 62: maxingvest AG - Key news
- Exhibit 63: maxingvest AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 64: maxingvest AG - Segment focus
- 10.8 Melitta Group Co.
- Exhibit 65: Melitta Group Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 66: Melitta Group Co. - Product and service
- Exhibit 67: Melitta Group Co. - Key offerings
- 10.9 Nestle SA
- Exhibit 68: Nestle SA - Overview
- Exhibit 69: Nestle SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 70: Nestle SA - Key news
- Exhibit 71: Nestle SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 72: Nestle SA - Segment focus
- 10.10 Starbucks Corp.
- Exhibit 73: Starbucks Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 74: Starbucks Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 75: Starbucks Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 76: Starbucks Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 77: Starbucks Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.11 The J.M. Smucker Co.
- Exhibit 78: The J.M. Smucker Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 79: The J.M. Smucker Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 80: The J.M. Smucker Co. - Key news
- Exhibit 81: The J.M. Smucker Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 82: The J.M. Smucker Co. - Segment focus
- 10.12 The Kraft Heinz Co.
- Exhibit 83: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 84: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 85: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Key news
- Exhibit 86: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 87: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 88: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 89: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 90: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 91: Information sources
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 92: List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/coffee-pods-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-8-53-billion-rising-number-of-mergers--acquisitions-is-a-major-trend-fueling-markettechnavio-301569828.html
SOURCE Technavio