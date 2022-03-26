Finding the right location is key to opening a successful independent coffee shop. With over 30 years of industry experience, award-winning coffee roaster Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea helps prospective coffee shop owners locate, open and operate profitable coffee shops through its 7 Steps to Success coffee shop startup program.
COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Choosing the right location is the first – and most important – step in opening an independent coffee shop.
"Location will make or break your specialty coffee business," said Greg Ubert, founder and president of award-winning coffee roaster Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea. "It's important to choose a highly visible spot that is on the way to or near an area where your prospective customers work, go to school, shop or travel."
In addition to being highly visible, he said, great locations are in high-traffic areas with easy in, easy out access.
"You can get the traffic count by asking your city for the latest traffic study done on the address," he said. "This will give you the traffic count by side of the road, hour of the day, and day of the week."
Crimson Cup's 7 Steps to Success coffee shop startup consulting team can help you use the traffic count to project potential sales.
Ubert said the ideal location varies depending upon whether you want to open a coffee shop with drive through, coffee kiosk, drive-through coffee stand or mobile coffee bar. Profitable locations often are in or near:
- Strip malls with high-volume traffic
- Downtown office buildings
- Colleges and universities
- Tourist areas with a high volume of pedestrian traffic
- Airports
Ubert discusses additional considerations for choosing an ideal coffee shop location in his book, Seven Steps to Success: a Common-sense Guide to Succeed in the Specialty Coffee Industry.
Now in its second printing, this easy-to-follow guide is the foundation of Crimson Cup's 7 Steps to Success program, which includes consultation on locating and outfitting the right coffee shop location, writing a coffee shop business plan and much more.
For over 30 years, Crimson Cup has helped entrepreneurs open and run unique independent coffee shops serving their local communities. To date, over 300 shops in 30 states have set up shop through its 7 Steps to Success coffee shop startup program.
Unlike a coffee shop franchise, Crimson Cup's 7 Steps program allows business owners to operate a business that reflects their individual style.
"From signage to seating, the owner is in charge," Ubert said. "We offer all the support of a franchise – and more – but without the franchise fees and loss of control."
To learn more about the 7 Steps program or to schedule an initial consultation, call 888-800-9224 or visit the Crimson Cup website.
About Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea
Founded in 1991, Crimson Cup is at the forefront of the coffee industry. Its attentive roasting, startup support and global partnerships are consciously designed for the greater good of communities around the world. Among other national recognitions, the company has earned 2020 and 2017 Good Food Awards, the 2019 Golden Bean Champion for Small Franchise/Chain Roaster and Roast magazine's 2016 Macro Roaster of the Year.
Crimson Cup travels the world searching for the perfect cup – driven by meaningful relationships, honesty and a shared vision for the future. Its Friend2Farmer initiatives foster respect and decency through mutually beneficial collaboration across local and global communities.
Through its 7 Steps to Success coffee shop startup program, the company teaches entrepreneurs to run independent coffee houses in their local communities. By developing a coffee shop business plan, entrepreneurs gain insight into how much it costs to open a coffee shop.
Crimson Cup coffee is available through over 350 independent coffee houses, grocers, college and universities, restaurants and food service operations across 30 states, Guam and Bangladesh. The company also owns several Crimson Cup Coffee Houses and a new CRIMSON retail flagship store. To learn more, visit crimsoncup.com, or follow the company on Facebook and Instagram.
Media Contact
Cheryl Claypoole, Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea, 614-361-5023, cheryl@claypoolecc.com
SOURCE Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea