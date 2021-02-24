NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cognitiv, the leading provider of deep learning AI for marketers, has won a MobileWebAward for its Rosé / Not Rosé! App in the category of Best Marketing Mobile Application. The MobileWebAwards recognize the individual and team achievements of Web professionals all over the world who create and maintain the best mobile Websites and the best mobile applications.
"Developing this app was such a fun project during a time when we all needed a little excitement in our daily lives," stated Cognitiv's CEO and Co-Founder Jeremy Fain. "We are delighted to have been recognized for creating an entertaining and unique app for others to enjoy. We look forward to unveiling the next version of Rosé / Not Rosé during this year's Cannes Lions!"
Mason Halstead, the Head UI Engineer at Cognitiv, took on the role of lead developer on the project for Cognitiv. Fain led creative direction, alongside Cognitiv's VP of Marketing, Justine Frostad, who also served as copywriter. Todd Cooper of creative agency, All-D, was the design lead for the project.
"This app exceeded our expectations for what was initially a simple idea - using the power of AI to provide entertainment for Cannes Lions attendees," said Halstead. "Our team rose to the challenge, using their talents to build a unique app that was well liked and a source of lighthearted fun for users!"
Rosé / Not Rosé!" is a seasonal app celebrating the fan-favorite Cannes drink while showcasing deep learning's powers of pattern recognition. The app lets users take a picture of themselves with (or without) a drink and will tell them if it is a photo of Rosé or NOT Rosé. It uses deep learning to determine if the picture presented includes Rosé wine. There are a number of other hidden identifications coded into the app for users to find with different settings and drinks. Users in the summer of 2020 tried to stump the deep learning AI, and then shared the results with friends and colleagues who were also missing the French riviera. The app is a nod to the Hot Dog/Not Hot Dog gag from the HBO comedy "Silicon Valley." As part of its launch in 2020, Christopher Diamantopoulos who plays the role of Russ Hanneman starred in a Cameo video recommending the app.
The MobileWebAwards were judged on seven criteria seen as requirements for a successful mobile website or mobile app. They include Creativity, Impact, Design, Content, Interactivity, Ease of use and Use of the medium. Each mobile website or mobile app entry is judged against other entries of the same format in its industry category and then against an overall standard of excellence.
The Rose / Not Rose! App will be re-released this summer once again in time for Cannes Lions!
About Cognitiv
At Cognitiv, our deep learning applications and technologies autonomously drive full-funnel marketing performance at scale. Each marketer has a unique set of goals, which is why we created a platform capable of automatically building custom algorithms that simultaneously consider the user, the context, the message and the campaign objectives. We combine deterministic data and advanced data processing techniques to continuously train these algorithms as they optimize our clients' key performance indicators.
Our combination of award-winning technology, advanced data processing and AI experts deliver personalized media experiences across display, audio, mobile, connected TV and custom audiences. Our proprietary platform, NeuralMind, and innovative performance solutions deliver our clients and their customers with engaging ad experiences proven to convert.
Learn more at cognitiv.ai; follow us on Twitter @teamcognitiv, on LinkedIn, and on Facebook.
Media Contact
Jennifer Fugel, Briz Media Group, 8453000633, jennifer@brizmediagroup.com
SOURCE Cognitiv