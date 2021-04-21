CHICAGO, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Colonel (IL) Jennifer N. Pritzker, IL ARNG (Retired), announced a $2 million gift to the Greater Chicago Food Depository, bringing her total contributions towards pandemic relief efforts in Illinois to more than $4 million. Prior gifts were made during the past year to various organizations providing humanitarian and social services.
The pledge will be paid over the next year, with the first disbursement scheduled for May, 2021. Funds will support the priorities of the IL Commission to End Hunger, positioned to boost COVID-19 hunger relief efforts across Illinois. These priorities include leveraging technology to connect people with benefits, harnessing innovation to help programs reach more people, and working more collaboratively across agencies and community-based organizations.
As a result of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, millions of Americans face food insecurity for the first time. The Food Depository continues to provide food for those in need across Chicago and throughout Cook County and plays a vital role in a vast network that strives to address hunger every day.
"A hunger crisis existed in Illinois long before the COVID-19 pandemic reached our state, but the events of the last year have pushed the need to new heights," said Kate Maehr, CEO of the Food Depository and co-chair of the IL Commission to End Hunger. "Public and private stakeholders from across Illinois are embarking on an ambitious strategy to meet this elevated need while building long-term solutions to address the root causes of poverty and hunger. This generous gift from Col. Pritzker will make a tremendous impact on our work, ensuring more Illinoisans have access to food and opportunity."
"These difficult times call for collaboration and action. The hardships experienced by Illinoisans due to the global pandemic are still very real," states Col. Pritzker. "I applaud the initiatives and hard work of our Governor throughout this crisis, and I am committed to continuing to support organizations across Illinois. This contribution to the Greater Chicago Food Depository to support the the initiatives of the IL Commission to End Hunger will make an important difference in the lives of many."
Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, cousin to Col. Pritzker, recently announced his focus on this program to help end hunger in Illinois. Col. Pritzker is proud to work with her family on this initiative and to continue to protect the health and welfare of residents throughout Illinois from the spread of COVID-19.
"Hunger can make or break a child's ability to learn, a parent's ability to work, a person's ability to be their whole self – so one of the most important things we can do for our residents is work to end hunger, and the root causes that lead to it," said Governor JB Pritzker. "I'm so grateful for Col. Pritzker's generous gift in the name of that mission. As the Illinois Commission to End Hunger demonstrates, our impact is greater when public and private institutions work together, and Col. Pritzker's commitment will go a long way in ensuring Illinois families can access the nutrition they need to live their best lives."
"We're not in the clear yet, and everyone can do something to help their community," Col. Pritzker adds. "Whether you are making a financial contribution or donating your time, it is necessary for all of us to come together and take proactive and voluntary measures to help all of us get through this crisis."
About Col. Jennifer Pritzker
COL (IL) Pritzker is a retired Lieutenant Colonel of the United States Army and upon her retirement in 2001, was promoted to the rank of honorary Colonel in the Illinois National Guard. A historian, businesswoman, investor, developer, and philanthropist; she founded TAWANI Enterprises in 1994. The company offers back-office services to all internal owned companies, including TAWANI Property Management and Hospitality, TAWANI Property Development, the Pritzker Military Museum & Library, TAWANI Foundation, Pritzker Military Foundation, Pritzker Archives & Memorial Park Center, Master Wings Publishing, and Aurum Trading, a gold coin trading market maker.
