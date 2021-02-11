NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Colangelo & Partners, the leading fine wine and spirits agency in the US, announces that three long-term senior employees have earned junior partner status. Sara Gorelick, who has been with the agency nearly since its founding more than 14 years ago, is now Vice President, Spirits, Junior Partner. Paul Yanon, who has helped build the agency's credentials as the US leader in fine wine PR, is now Vice President, Wine Education, Junior Partner. Juliana Colangelo, who in just five years since moving to the Bay Area has built the agency's enviable roster of leading California wine clients, is now Vice President, West Coast, Junior Partner. Additionally, Colangelo & Partners has hired branding and advertising agency veteran, Aleksandra Trochimiuk as Vice President, Digital, Brand Strategy & Creative.
Throughout her career with Colangelo & Partners, Sara has been instrumental in developing the agency's premium spirits practice. She is a true 'industry insider,' as comfortable talking trends with the world's finest bartenders as she is leading her agency teams. Paul is a wine savant: one would be hard-pressed to name an esoteric grape varietal from a little-known region about which Paul couldn't speak eloquently – and at length. Industry colleagues and co-workers swear that Juliana has managed to clone herself, seemingly being everywhere at once and racking up numerous accomplishments.
"If 2020 taught us anything, it's that change is the only constant and the biggest risk is remaining static," said Gino Colangelo, President, Colangelo & Partners. "We're always restless, looking to invest, evolve and expand our services to better serve our clients. And everything starts with constantly improving our team."
When the pandemic hit in March last year, Colangelo & Partners quickly adapted and expanded the agency's service offering. With physical events no longer possible, the agency innovated hybrid communications and ecommerce integrated programs, virtual tastings and enhanced platforms for digital engagement. Brand strategy integrated with creative services has been key to the success of many of these new communications vehicles. Aleksandra Trochimiuk, a native of Poland whose career includes stints at multinational ad agencies in Europe including Saatchi & Saatchi, Young & Rubicam and the Havas Group, has been instrumental in helping expand the agency's capabilities in these areas. Aleksandra has years of consumer marketing experience with food, wine and spirits brands. She consulted with the agency on integrated, European Union-funded projects before joining the agency full-time.
"When we started over 14 years ago, we never imagined we would have achieved the growth and the leadership position we realize today," said Michael Colangelo, CFO and founding partner of Colangelo & Partners. "Through the 2008 recession and now working our way through the pandemic, we've always seen opportunity when others may have seen obstacles. This announcement today is a major milestone in our development."
Colangelo & Partners' Chief Operating Officer Felipe Gonzalez-Gordon, who joined the agency as a full partner in April of 2020, added, "I was excited to join Colangelo & Partners because of the dynamic leadership team. Paul, Sara and Juliana each offer unique talents to the agency and have a shared commitment to the success of our clients as well as our business. Having Aleksandra on our team greatly enhances our service offering."
About Colangelo & Partners
Colangelo & Partners (http://www.colangelopr.com) specializes in premium wine and spirits, and has long established relationships with the key press that drive these business categories and help determine the industry leaders. Agency principals have years of experience in retail and brand marketing as well as communications, a rare combination that gives Colangelo & Partners invaluable insights into consumer purchasing behavior. The agency focuses on 'closing the loop' between creative communications programs, route-to-market, promotion, publicity and the consumer in order to maximize the efficiency of its communications programs and deliver measurable results. Founded in 2006, the current Colangelo & Partners client list includes global institutional wine marketing organizations as well as leading wine and spirits companies, domestic and international.
Media Contact
Victoria Cooper, Colangelo & Partners, 516.982.7822, vcooper@colangelopr.com
Emily Rose, Colangelo & Partners, 916-601-5148, erose@colangelopr.com
SOURCE Colangelo & Partners