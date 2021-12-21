SONOMA, Calif., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Colangelo & Partners is pleased to announce it has been named the agency of record for Paul Hobbs Wines and its collection of fine wines from around the world. The agency will be responsible for developing and executing a comprehensive communications strategy aimed at key media, trade, and industry influencers.
"We are thrilled to become strategic and collaborative partners with Paul Hobbs Wines and Paul Hobbs Selections," commented Colangelo & Partners Vice President Juliana Colangelo. "We look forward to working with such an impressive and well-respected portfolio of brands."
With the start of this new partnership, Colangelo & Partners will focus on strategic media and trade relations, events, and partnerships across the Paul Hobbs Wines portfolio: Paul Hobbs Winery and Crossbarn in California, Paul's international partnership wineries imported through Paul Hobbs Selections: Viña Cobos in Argentina, Alvaredos-Hobbs in Spain, Crocus in France and Yacoubian-Hobbs in Armenia and the newest venture, Hillick & Hobbs in New York's Finger Lakes. The brands join Colangelo & Partner's growing roster of prestigious California and international wine accounts.
"It is exciting to begin working with a highly regarded communications agency that has wide-ranging capabilities such as Colangelo & Partners," said Tanya Beers, Director of Marketing. "We look forward to driving increased awareness of our family-owned wineries both here and abroad."
In 1991, pioneering winemaker Paul Hobbs founded Paul Hobbs Winery, where he produces some of Napa Valley's most sought-after Cabernet Sauvignons, in addition to renowned Chardonnay and Pinot Noir from cool-climate, coastal influenced sites in Sonoma County. In 2000, Crossbarn Winery was established to honor his family's farming heritage, offering a youthful expression of wines from Sonoma County and Napa Valley. Across the globe, Hobbs has been instrumental in revolutionizing and revitalizing historic and prominent wine regions, beginning with Argentina in the 1980s and now including Cahors, France; Armenia; and Galicia, Spain. His latest venture is focused on crafting world-class Riesling from the Finger Lakes in New York. Twice named "Wine Personality of the Year" by Robert Parker Jr., Hobbs is considered one of the world's leading winemakers.
About Paul Hobbs Wines
Founded on Paul Hobbs's pioneering spirit and adventurous pursuit of innovation and discovery, Paul Hobbs Wines is a highly curated selection of superior quality wines. Through sustainable farming, meticulous vineyard management, and minimally invasive winemaking techniques, each wine expresses its vineyard origins with finesse, complexity and authenticity. The company's portfolio spans the globe; domestic projects include Hobbs, Paul Hobbs Winery, and Crossbarn (California), Hillick & Hobbs.
(Finger Lakes, New York). The international ventures, imported to the U.S. by Paul Hobbs Selections, includes Viña Cobos (Argentina), Crocus (Cahors, France), Yacoubian-Hobbs (Armenia), and Alvaredos-Hobbs (Galicia, Spain). For more information, visit paulhobbswines.com and http://www.paulhobbsselections.com.
About Colangelo & Partners
Colangelo & Partners specializes in premium food, wine, and spirits brands, and has long established relationships with the key press that drive these business categories and help determine the industry leaders. Agency principals have years of experience in retail and distribution as well as communications, a rare combination that gives Colangelo & Partners invaluable insights into consumer purchasing behavior. The agency focuses on 'closing the loop' between creative communications programs, distribution, promotion, publicity, and the consumer in order to maximize the efficiency of its communications programs and deliver measurable results. http://www.colangelopr.com/
