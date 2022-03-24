Leading Puglia Winery Takes a Modern Viticultural Approach to the Salento Region, with a Focus on Susumaniello
NEW YORK, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tenute Rubino, has announced Colangelo & Partners as its agency of record in the United States. The agency will be responsible for developing and executing a comprehensive communications plan to target key wine media while also working to expand distribution into top markets. Tenute Rubino was established in the early 1980s by Tommaso Rubino. Today, the winery has been passed along to his son, Luigi Rubino, and his wife Romina, who carry on the family's entrepreneurial spirit, focusing on the modern viticultural potential of the Salento area of Puglia.
Puglia, specifically Salento, is the territory located in the heel of Italy. It is home to Primitivo di Manduria, one of the notable red wine varieties of southern Italy. Tenute Rubino also produces wine from Verdeca, Malvasia, Negroamaro and Susumaniello. The winery has been especially focusing on the Susumaniello Recovery Project. After the decline of this indigenous variety's production in the 1990s, Luigi Rubino, a long-time advocate of this grape's unique qualities, chose to stake his company's fortunes on the rediscovery and promotion of one of Puglia's most distinctive varieties.
"We're looking forward to bringing more awareness to the Puglia region and our wines, especially Susumaniello," says Luigi Rubino. "The United States market is a key part of our export strategy, and we're excited to amplify our presence through our partnership with Colangelo & Partners."
The collaboration with Colangelo & Partners marks a new chapter in the winery's history dedicated to growing its overall presence, leveraging its positive brand awareness, and bringing its wines and story to an ever-wider audience in the United States. Colangelo & Partners will focus its campaign on strategic media and trade relations to increase Tenute Rubino's brand visibility and expand distribution within key markets for fine wines in the US. This partnership affirms Tenute Rubino's dedication to the American market, furthering its reputation as one of the leading wineries from the Puglia region.
"We're thrilled to be working with Tenute Rubino," says Gino Colangelo, president of Colangelo & Partners. "We look forward to communicating the uniqueness of Puglia and championing the Susumaniello variety."
About Tenute Rubino
Tenute Rubino is a project born in the mid-1980s from an idea of Tommaso Rubino, a staunch supporter of the potential of Puglia. He created a production base divided over five estates, with the aim of best expressing the values of the local winemaking tradition from native grapes such as Primitivo, Negroamaro, and most of all, Susumaniello. In 1999 his son Luigi, together with Luigi's wife Romina Leopardi, created the Tenute Rubino brand. The headquarters are based in Brindisi and boast a modern winemaking and aging cellar. Today Tenute Rubino is a recognized success and symbol of a modern entrepreneurial spirit of Puglia, with more than 70% of its turnover in international markets.
About Colangelo & Partners
Colangelo & Partners is the leading fine wine and spirits integrated communications agency in the United States, sought after by top brands and industry players for the quality of their results, creativity, and return on investment. The professionals at Colangelo & Partners work with integrity and passion to influence how US audiences perceive their clients: Earning consistent, high-quality positive media coverage; organizing signature events; strategizing and executing standout digital campaigns, and implementing trade programs that strengthen relationships within the industry. Colangelo & Partners' clientele includes global, instantly-recognizable brands and passionate, up-and-coming vignerons and distillers; regional and national institutions; and technology and e-commerce companies innovating in the beverage alcohol sector.
