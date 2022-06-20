Third Wave Water launches their fourth water profile to brew cold brew coffees and add to cold brew concentrates. The Cold Brew profile reduces acidity up to 3x while also reducing bitterness providing a better, repeatable cold brew experience for everyone.
CEDARVILLE, Ohio, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Just in time for summer, Third Wave Water is proud to announce the release of their fourth water profile; the Cold Brew profile.
The Cold Brew profile was created to provide a Magnesium enriched, low acid water solution for cold brew coffee drinkers. The acidity of cold brewed coffee is reduced up to 3X (300%) while the Magnesium provides a smoother mouth feel and overall reduced bitterness. Repeatably brew the same great tasting cold brew.
"The Third Wave Water Cold Brew Profile makes it easier to acquire the tasting notes commonly sought after in cold brew coffees like chocolate and molasses coupled with creamier body and reduced bitterness," says Charles Nick. "Lowering the acidity also provides other additional effects most people look for in cold brew coffees."
It is simple to create your water to brew cold brew; just add a packet of the specially blended minerals into one gallon of distilled water. Suitable empty water replacements for distilled water include reverse osmosis or deionized water.
Many coffee roasters brew medium to darker roasted coffees for cold brew and the tastes are greatly influenced by the type of water used to brew the coffee through this unique brew method, which requires 4 to 24 hours to brew. Whether brewing ready to drink (RTD) cold brew coffee or small batch cold brew bottled in a café, the new Cold Brew profile was engineered to help.
Some of key benefits of the Cold Brew Profile include:
- Brew cold brew coffee
- Dilute cold brew coffee concentrate
- Ease of use
- Low acid water profile (reduces acidity up to 3X)
Find the Cold Brew water profile here: https://thirdwavewater.com/products/cold-brew-profile
About Third Wave Water
Third Wave Water, located in Cedarville, Ohio was born in a conversation between two coffee fanatics trying to solve a long-standing coffee issue: water quality. Taylor Minor and Charles Nick launched the company at the Barista Guild of America's event called, "Bloom," in Chicago, October 26, 2016. Afterwards they successfully reached a main stream audience with their appearance on ABC's Shark Tank October 8, 2017. They are used by coffee champions throughout the world and sell their four water profiles in Blue Bottle Coffee, Intelligentsia Coffee, Onyx Coffee, Mostra Coffee and many more specialty coffee companies in over 100 countries. For more information, please visit thirdwavewater.com or visit us on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter at @thirdwavewater.
