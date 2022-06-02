NEW YORK, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cold Brew Coffee Market by Product (Arabica-based cold brew coffee, Robusta-based cold brew coffee, and Liberica-based cold brew coffee) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The cold brew coffee market share is expected to increase by USD 1.37 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 26.44%. as per the latest market report by Technavio.  57% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for cold brew coffee in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The demand for cold brew coffee is high in the US and Canada, owing to the prevailing preference for coffee in these countries. This will facilitate the cold brew coffee market growth in North America over the forecast period.

For more insights on the region segment - Download a sample now!

The competitive scenario provided in the Cold Brew Coffee Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Cold Brew Coffee Market Forecast Report -  Buy Now!

Key Market Dynamics:
  • Market Driver
  • Market Challenges

The increasing popularity of instant coffee among millennials and product launch and proliferation of organized retailing outlets worldwide are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as surging demand for substitute products will challenge market growth.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges-  Read our Sample Report right now!

Segmentation Analysis:

The cold brew coffee market report is segmented by Product (Arabica-based cold brew coffee, Robusta-based cold brew coffee, and Liberica-based cold brew coffee) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). 

View our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments

Vendor Analysis:

The cold brew coffee market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The cold brew coffee market report also offers information on several market vendors, including Califia Farms LLC, Grady's Cold Brew, HighBrewCoffee, Kohana Coffee, La Colombe Coffee Roasters, Nestle SA, Heartland Food Products Group, RISE Brewing Co., Starbucks Coffee Company, and The Coca-Cola Co. among others.

·          

  • Califia Farms LLC - The company offers coffee products such as concentrated, mushroom, expresso, salted, and mocha.
  • Gradys Cold Brew - The company offers various types of coffee products such as iced, decaf, and mocha.
  • HighBrewCoffee - The company offers coffee products under the brand name Java House.
  • Kohana CoffeeThe company offers products under the brand name Nitro.
  • La Colombe Coffee Roasters - The company offers coffee products under the brand name cold brew.
  • To know about all major vendor offerings-  Click Here
Related Reports:
  • The caffeine-based drinks market share is expected to increase by USD 194.28 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.55%. Download a sample now!
  • The functional coffee market share is expected to increase by USD 2.36 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.85%.  Download a sample now!

Cold Brew Coffee Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 26.44%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 1.37 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

26.24

Performing market contribution

North America at 57%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Califia Farms LLC, Gradys Cold Brew, HighBrewCoffee, Kohana Coffee, La Colombe Coffee Roasters, Nestle SA, Heartland Food Products Group, RISE Brewing Co., Starbucks Coffee Company, and The Coca-Cola Co.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary                         

2. Market Landscape                            

               2.1 Market ecosystem             

                              Exhibit 01:  Parent market

                              Exhibit 02:  Market characteristics

               2.2 Value chain analysis           

                              Exhibit 03:  Value chain analysis: Packaged Foods and Meats

                              2.2.1 Inputs

                              2.2.2 Inbound logistics

                              2.2.3 Primary processing

                              2.2.4 Secondary and tertiary processing

                              2.2.5 Outbound logistics

                              2.2.6 End-customers

                              2.2.7 Marketing and sales

                              2.2.8 Services

3. Market Sizing                      

               3.1 Market definition

                              Exhibit 04:  Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

               3.2 Market segment analysis  

                              Exhibit 05:  Market segments

               3.3 Market size 2020 

               3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025 

                              3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

                              3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

                              Exhibit 06:  Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)

                              Exhibit 07:  Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis                         

               4.1 Five Forces Summary         

                              Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

               4.2 Bargaining power of buyers            

                              Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

               4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers        

                              Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

               4.4 Threat of new entrants     

                              Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

               4.5 Threat of substitutes          

                              Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

               4.6 Threat of rivalry   

                              Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

               4.7 Market condition 

                              Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5. Market Segmentation by Product              

               5.1 Market segments

                              Exhibit 15:  Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

               5.2 Comparison by Product    

                              Exhibit 16:  Comparison by Product

               5.3 Arabica-based cold brew coffee - Market size and forecast 2020-2025         

                              Exhibit 17:  Arabica-based cold brew coffee - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

                              Exhibit 18:  Arabica-based cold brew coffee - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

               5.4 Robusta-based cold brew coffee - Market size and forecast 2020-2025        

                              Exhibit 19:  Robusta-based cold brew coffee - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

                              Exhibit 20:  Robusta-based cold brew coffee - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

               5.5 Liberica-based cold brew coffee - Market size and forecast 2020-2025        

                              Exhibit 21:  Liberica-based cold brew coffee - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

                              Exhibit 22:  Liberica-based cold brew coffee - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

               5.6 Market opportunity by Product     

                              Exhibit 23:  Market opportunity by Product

6. Customer landscape                        

                              Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

                              Exhibit 24:  Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape                    

               7.1 Geographic segmentation

                              Exhibit 25:  Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

               7.2 Geographic comparison    

                              Exhibit 26:  Geographic comparison

               7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025          

                              Exhibit 27:  North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

                              Exhibit 28:  North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

               7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025         

                              Exhibit 29:  Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

                              Exhibit 30:  Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

               7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025             

                              Exhibit 31:  APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

                              Exhibit 32:  APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

               7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025          

                              Exhibit 33:  South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

                              Exhibit 34:  South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

               7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025              

                              Exhibit 35:  MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

                              Exhibit 36:  MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

               7.8 Key leading countries        

                              Exhibit 37:  Key leading countries

               7.9 Market opportunity by geography

                              Exhibit 38:  Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends                  

               8.1 Market drivers      

                              8.1.1 Increasing popularity of instant coffee among millennials and product launch

                              8.1.2 Proliferation of organized retailing outlets worldwide

                              8.1.3 Health-promoting benefits of cold brew coffee

               8.2 Market challenges              

                              8.2.1 Surging demand for substitute products

                              8.2.2 Distribution challenges

                              8.2.3 Possible health implications of caffeine

                              Exhibit 39:  Impact of drivers and challenges

               8.3 Market trends      

                              8.3.1 Rising number of mergers and acquisitions as well as opening new chains

                              8.3.2 Growing influence of online retailing

                              8.3.3 Increasing demand for organic and private labels

9. Vendor Landscape                            

               9.1 Overview

               9.2 Vendor landscape

                              Exhibit 40:  Vendor landscape

               9.3 Landscape disruption         

                              Exhibit 41:  Landscape disruption

                              Exhibit 42:  Industry risks

10. Vendor Analysis               

               10.1 Vendors covered              

                              Exhibit 43:  Vendors covered

               10.2 Market positioning of vendors    

                              Exhibit 44:  Market positioning of vendors

               10.3 Califia Farms LLC

                              Exhibit 45:  Califia Farms LLC - Overview

                              Exhibit 46:  Califia Farms LLC - Product and service

                              Exhibit 47:  Califia Farms LLC - Key offerings

               10.4 Gradys Cold Brew            

                              Exhibit 48:  Gradys Cold Brew - Overview

                              Exhibit 49:  Gradys Cold Brew - Product and service

                              Exhibit 50:  Gradys Cold Brew - Key offerings

               10.5 Heartland Food Products Group  

                              Exhibit 51:  Heartland Food Products Group - Overview

                              Exhibit 52:  Heartland Food Products Group - Product and service

                              Exhibit 53:  Heartland Food Products Group - Key offerings

               10.6 HighBrewCoffee

                              Exhibit 54:  HighBrewCoffee - Overview

                              Exhibit 55:  HighBrewCoffee - Product and service

                              Exhibit 56:  HighBrewCoffee - Key offerings

               10.7 Kohana Coffee   

                              Exhibit 57:  Kohana Coffee - Overview

                              Exhibit 58:  Kohana Coffee - Product and service

                              Exhibit 59:  Kohana Coffee - Key offerings

               10.8 La Colombe Coffee Roasters        

                              Exhibit 60:  La Colombe Coffee Roasters - Overview

                              Exhibit 61:  La Colombe Coffee Roasters - Product and service

                              Exhibit 62:  La Colombe Coffee Roasters - Key news

                              Exhibit 63:  La Colombe Coffee Roasters - Key offerings

               10.9 Nestle SA             

                              Exhibit 64:  Nestle SA - Overview

                              Exhibit 65:  Nestle SA - Business segments

                              Exhibit 66:  Nestle SA - Key news

                              Exhibit 67:  Nestle SA - Key offerings

                              Exhibit 68:  Nestle SA - Segment focus

               10.10 RISE Brewing Co.            

                              Exhibit 69:  RISE Brewing Co.  - Overview

                              Exhibit 70:  RISE Brewing Co.  - Product and service

                              Exhibit 71:  RISE Brewing Co.  - Key offerings

               10.11 Starbucks Coffee Company        

                              Exhibit 72:  Starbucks Coffee Company - Overview

                              Exhibit 73:  Starbucks Coffee Company - Business segments

                              Exhibit 74:  Starbucks Coffee Company - Key news

                              Exhibit 75:  Starbucks Coffee Company - Key offerings

                              Exhibit 76:  Starbucks Coffee Company - Segment focus

               10.12 The Coca-Cola Co.         

                              Exhibit 77:  The Coca-Cola Co. - Overview

                              Exhibit 78:  The Coca-Cola Co. - Business segments

                              Exhibit 79:  The Coca-Cola Company - Key news

                              Exhibit 80:  The Coca-Cola Co. - Key offerings

                              Exhibit 81:  The Coca-Cola Co. - Segment focus

11. Appendix                           

               11.1 Scope of the report         

                              11.1.1 Definition

                              11.1.2 Objectives

                              11.1.3Notes and caveats

               11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$            

                              Exhibit 82: Currency conversion rates for US$?

               11.3 Research Methodology   

                              Exhibit 83: Research Methodology

                              Exhibit 84: Validation techniques employed for market sizing?

                              Exhibit 85: Information sources

               11.4 List of abbreviations        

                              Exhibit 86: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cold-brew-coffee-market---57-of-growth-to-originate-from-north-america---evolving-opportunities-with-califia-farms-llc--gradys-cold-brew-17000-technavio-reports-301559039.html

SOURCE Technavio

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.