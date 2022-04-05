NEW YORK, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report, Cold Brew Coffee Market witnessed a YOY growth of 26.24% at a CAGR of 26.44% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by product (arabica-based cold brew coffee, Robusta-based cold brew coffee, and Liberia-based cold brew coffee) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
For more insights on YOY and CAGR, Read our FREE Sample Report
Vendor Insights
Cold Brew Coffee Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
- Califia Farms LLC
- Gradys Cold Brew
- HighBrewCoffee
- Kohana Coffee
- La Colombe Coffee Roasters
- Nestle SA
- Heartland Food Products Group
- RISE Brewing Co.
- Starbucks Coffee Company
- The Coca-Cola Co.
Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Free Sample Report.
Geographical Market Analysis
North America will provide maximum growth opportunities for Cold Brew Coffee during the forecast period. According to our research report, the region will contribute to 57% of the global market growth.
The popularity of cold brew coffee is considerable in the United States and Canada, owing to the country's strong coffee culture. Over the forecast period, this will aid the expansion of the cold brew coffee market in North America. This market research report includes thorough information on competitor intelligence, marketing gaps, and geographical potential for suppliers, all of which will aid in the development of effective business plans.
Furthermore, countries such as the US, Japan, UK, Germany, and China are expected to emerge as prominent markets for Cold Brew Coffee Market during the forecast period.
Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with a detailed analysis of the top regions. Request Free Sample Report
Cold Brew Coffee Market Value Chain Analysis
In order to optimize profit margins and evaluate business plans, an end-to-end understanding of value chains is required. During the projected period, the data in our value chain analysis segment can assist vendors to reduce costs and improve customer service.
The value chain of the packaged foods and meats market includes the following core components:
- Inputs
- Primary processing
- Secondary and tertiary processing
- Outbound logistics
- End-customers
- Marketing and sales
- Service
- Innovation
View FREE Sample: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.
Key Market Drivers & Challenges:
Cold-brew coffee's rising popularity among millennials, particularly in China and the United States, will propel the market forward throughout the projected period. Millennials have more spending power than baby boomers, and this trend is anticipated to continue during the forecast period. Coffee consumption among millennials is on the rise, with instant coffee becoming increasingly popular. As a result, vendors are developing new items aimed at the millennial generation.
However, the growing demand for replacement products will be a major challenge for the cold brew coffee market.
Download free sample for highlights on market Drivers & Challenges affecting the Cold Brew Coffee Market.
Customize Your Report
Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.
We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!
Related Reports:
Functional Coffee Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Goat Milk Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Cold Brew Coffee Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 26.44%
Market growth 2021-2025
$ 1.37 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
26.24
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
North America at 57%
Key consumer countries
US, Japan, UK, Germany, and China
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Califia Farms LLC, Gradys Cold Brew, HighBrewCoffee, Kohana Coffee, La Colombe Coffee Roasters, Nestle SA, Heartland Food Products Group, RISE Brewing Co., Starbucks Coffee Company, and The Coca-Cola Co.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Arabica-based cold brew coffee - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Robusta-based cold brew coffee - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Liberica-based cold brew coffee - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Califia Farms LLC
- Gradys Cold Brew
- Heartland Food Products Group
- HighBrewCoffee
- Kohana Coffee
- La Colombe Coffee Roasters
- Nestle SA
- RISE Brewing Co.
- Starbucks Coffee Company
- The Coca-Cola Co.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us:
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cold-brew-coffee-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-1-37-bn-57-of-the-growth-to-originate-from-north-america-technavio-301516876.html
SOURCE Technavio