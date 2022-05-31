The market segments the cold-pressed juices market by product (conventional and organic), type (fruit and vegetable blend juices, fruit juices, and vegetable juices), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA)
NEW YORK, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The cold-pressed juices market will be driven by factors such as high nutritional value of cold-pressed juices. These juices contain nutrients that fight toxins, detox the body, and boost immunity and health. Cold-pressed juices are also consumed for body cleansing, as they reduce the energy required for the breakdown of food as cells and absorb liquid nutrients from the raw ingredients faster.
The market is expected to grow by USD 283.1 mn from 2020 to 2025. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.82% during the forecast period.
Cold-Pressed Juices Market: Market Segmentation
By product, the conventional segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The cost of products in this segment is lower than those in the organic segment, which is increasing its popularity.
By geography, North America will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The rising consumption of organic and cold-pressed fruit and vegetable juices and healthy eating and consumption of raw and organic food products will drive the market growth in North America during the forecast period. The US is a key country in the market in North America.
Cold-Pressed Juices Market: Market Trend
The growing demand for cold-pressed juice shots is a trend in the market. The increasing health consciousness among consumers, along with their busy lifestyles, is driving the demand for nutrient-rich snacking solutions. Hence, vendors are coming up with product such as cold-pressed juice shots.
Cold-Pressed Juices Market: Key Vendor Offerings
- CEDAR Juice - The company offers a line of products such as The Allotment, Zest of the Bunch, For the Love of Greens, Pressed Probiotic, and Good Roots.
- MOJU Ltd. - The company offers Ginger Boost, pressed from the fresh ginger root for maximum impact.
- Native Cold Pressed - The company offers various types of cold-pressed juices and smoothies.
- Organic Press Juices Co LLC - Key products offered by the company include Shot Stuff: Ginger, Lemon, and Cayenne; Hot Shot: Turmeric, Lemon, Coconut Water, and Black Pepper; Kick Start: Apple Cider Vinegar, Pineapple, Ginger, and Lemon; and Celery Juice: Celery, and Lemon and Probiotics.
- PepsiCo Inc. - As the key product, the company offers first-ever line of cold-pressed juices under its Naked Juice brand.
Reasons to Buy Cold-Pressed Juices Market Report:
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist cold-pressed juices market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the cold-pressed juices market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the cold-pressed juices market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cold-pressed juices market vendors
