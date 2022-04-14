This app introduces a new way for customers to earn rewards, order ahead and receive exclusive offers.
MEAD, Colo., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ziggi's Coffee recently announced that their highly anticipated new mobile app launched on April 6th, 2022. This fast-growing franchise brand is excited to expand their digital footprint and give their customers an enhanced experience every time they order from Ziggi's.
This new app was created not only to reward customers, but as another way for Ziggi's to remain a relevant leader within the industry. Order ahead, contactless payments and digital loyalty are appealing features that consumers have become accustomed to in their everyday purchasing experience. By transitioning from a paper punch card system to a digital loyalty program, Ziggi's is expanding their exceptional in-store experience to the digital space.
"We are proud to take our company to the next level with the development of our new mobile app," said Brandon Knudsen, Ziggi's Co-founder & CEO. "As we continue to expand to markets across the country, it is our responsibility to seek out opportunities that will provide our customers with an elevated experience when they visit Ziggi's. With this digital loyalty program offering rewards, order ahead and so much more, we believe that our new mobile app will be a game-changer for every Ziggi's customer."
How the Ziggi's Mobile App Works
This app is accessible to anyone through the iOS App Store or Google Play. Once signed up, users can begin to explore all the features this app has to offer, including 25 bonus points after their first purchase using the app.
Users will earn points on every menu purchase they make whether it is through order ahead in the app or at the store by scanning their app QR code. After every purchase, users will start to see their cup fill up with points toward the coveted rewards. They will earn 2 points for every $1 spent, plus double points every Tuesday for double point TueZday, and receive a redeemable reward after reaching 150 points. Users will have the ability to reach different status levels based on their spending, which gives them exclusive rewards, insider info and more.
In addition to earning rewards, status levels, special offers, and so much more, this app provides ultimate convenience to every user. The order ahead function serves as a place for users to order their favorites, pay ahead and schedule pick-up at their nearest location. With directions provided, it's never been easier for customers to find the closest Ziggi's, whether they're on the go or at home.
"We decided to develop this app to give our customers the digital experience they have been craving," said Kathryn Bleeker, Ziggi's Director of Marketing. "Our customers are exceptionally loyal and important to us, and we are thrilled to provide them with this experience, especially our order ahead function and the ability to earn rewards on every menu purchase!"
For more information on the new Ziggi's Mobile App, coffee-lovers can visit ziggiscoffee.com/rewards/.
About Ziggi's Coffee
Ziggi's Coffee, recently ranked on the 2022 Entrepreneur Magazine Franchise 500®, is a leading specialty coffee shop and drive-thru franchise dedicated to serving only the finest roasted coffee, uniquely handcrafted drinks, and amazing, locally made breakfast, lunch and snack options. Founded in 2004, the Colorado-based company is on a mission to elevate the standard of service within the coffee shop industry. From specializing in a variety of great-tasting menu items to providing fast and friendly service, the Ziggi's Coffee brand is focused on creating a positive experience that is faster, more authentic, and convenient for the demand of consumers seeking higher-quality coffee and food options on the go. In addition to its distinctive menu and superior service, Ziggi's Coffee is also committed to making a positive difference in the local communities it serves. With 48 locations nationwide and over 100 additional units in development, Ziggi's Coffee is positioned to quickly grow its presence in a variety of communities across the U.S.
