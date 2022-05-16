Stop by to try the new and refreshing addition to their menu.
MEAD, Colo., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ziggi's Coffee has added something refreshing and delicious to their menu. Their new line of Fresherz provides customers with an enticing experience just in time for summer. This thirst-quenching treat includes green coffee extract that gives natural energy at any time of the day. Fresherz are joining Ziggi's permanent menu for customers to enjoy year-round.
Ziggi's new line of Fresherz will feature three bold flavors:
- Melon Berry Tide - Juicy watermelon, crisp cucumber, a hint of mint & real strawberry slices
- Citrus Sunburst - Citrus, ginger, tropical coconut & real orange slices
- Dragon Fruit Splash - Vibrant dragon fruit, sweet lychee & real dragon fruit pieces
Each Fresherz can be customized with tea, lemonade, Red Bull or coconut milk to fit the unique personality of every customer. Whether gathering with friends under the warm sun or taking an afternoon break with a sweet treat, Ziggi's Fresherz are the perfect addition to any summer activity.
"We invite everyone to stop by their favorite Ziggi's and get a drink as fresh as them!" said Kathryn Bleeker, Ziggi's Director of Marketing. "Our new line of Fresherz are bright, light, refreshing and the perfect summertime accessory. Get ready to taste fresh fruit flavors and feel good about the reinvigorating, natural energy in every sip."
Ziggi's is known for having something for everyone, and with the addition of Fresherz to their extensive menu, those looking for a clean label and natural product will find a new favorite to love. For a limited-time only, customers can receive a free sticker with every Fresherz purchase*.
Download the new Ziggi's Mobile App today and experience everything summer has to offer with the order ahead function, special offers and the ability to earn points on every menu purchase.
*Limit one sticker per Fresherz purchase while supplies last. Valid through in-store and Ziggi's Mobile App purchases only.
About Ziggi's Coffee
Ziggi's Coffee, recently ranked on the 2022 Entrepreneur Magazine Franchise 500®, is a leading specialty coffee shop and drive-thru franchise dedicated to serving only the finest roasted coffee, uniquely handcrafted drinks, and amazing, locally-made breakfast, lunch and snack options. Founded in 2004, the Colorado-based company is on a mission to elevate the standard of service within the coffee shop industry. From specializing in a variety of great-tasting menu items to providing fast and friendly service, the Ziggi's Coffee brand is focused on creating a positive experience that is faster, more authentic, and convenient for the demand of consumers seeking higher-quality coffee and food options on the go. In addition to its distinctive menu and superior service, Ziggi's Coffee is also committed to making a positive difference in the local communities it serves. With 49 locations nationwide and over 100 additional units in development, Ziggi's Coffee is positioned to quickly grow its presence in a variety of communities across the U.S.
To learn more about Ziggi's Coffee and its franchising opportunities, visit ziggiscoffee.com/franchise/ or follow Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
