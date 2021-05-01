DENVER, May 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb -- Last month, Colorado-based meat company, Frontière Natural Meats, launched a new line of plant-based products under the brand name Hold the Beef™. Frontière Natural Meats, known for its high-quality and hormone-free beef, bison, elk and pork, created this original line of products as a tasty, heart-healthy and affordable meat alternative. Hold the Beef™ is available online alongside Frontière Natural Meats' meat products at http://www.frontierenaturalmeats.com.
Owned and operated by the Viola family, Frontière Natural Meats expanded its product portfolio to include plant-based options in order to place a higher value on sustainability and inclusiveness.
"We've been talking about launching a vegan product for a few years now, but it was not an easy task," said Frontière Natural Meats VP of Marketing, Josh Viola. In fact, it took eight months of intensive research and development before the family-owned company could release its starting line-up of plant-based products. These include Classic Plant-Based Burger Patties, Plant-Based No-Meat Loaf, and Classic Plant-Based Ground protein. Later this year, Frontière Natural Meats will launch plant-based sausages and a chicken alternative.
A meat company introducing a meat-free product? It's a bit unusual. Yet, Viola says it's an effort to broaden their product offering to meet more eaters where they are. "We aren't trying to tell anyone what to eat," Viola says. "Rather, we want to offer the vegan community a tasty, heart-healthy and affordable option, while continuing to offer our signature high-quality beef, bison, elk and pork products like we always have. We will continue to introduce exciting new products, both meat and plant-based, in the future."
The new plant-based Hold the Beef™ items are produced at the Frontière Natural Meats USDA-inspected processing facility in Denver, Colorado, which operates according to Level 2 Safe Quality Food (SQF) guidelines.
Hold the Beef™ is intended as a meat replacement and was thoughtfully crafted for maximum protein absorption, heart-healthy nutrition and taste.
Hold the Beef™ is made with quality protein
Hold the Beef™ is produced with soy protein instead of pea protein, which many of our competitors use. According to a study by the National Center for Biotechnology Information, soy protein has a perfect 1.0 Protein Digestibility Corrected Amino Acid Score (PDCAAS), a composite indicator of protein quality and digestibility used to assess the ability of dietary protein to meet the body's amino acid requirements. Red meat scores 0.92, and pea protein lands at 0.89. Other ingredients include wheat gluten, sunflower oil, maltodextrin, onion powder, garlic powder, black pepper and beet powder for color.
Hold the Beef™ is heart-healthy
According to the FDA, "Diets low in saturated fat and cholesterol, and as low as possible in trans fat, may reduce the risk of heart disease." To make this claim, the FDA also requires the product to limit the amount of total fat, sodium, and the percentage of calories that come from saturated fat. Each serving of Hold the Beef™ has only 4.5 grams of total fat — about a fifth of the amount in regular ground beef, with less than 1 gram of saturated fat. In comparison, competitors like the Beyond Burger and the Impossible Burger have 5 and 8 grams of saturated fat, respectively. Hold the Beef™ has no cholesterol and no trans fat. With 25 grams of protein per serving, it's higher in protein compared with regular ground beef, which has 20 grams of protein per serving.
Hold the Beef™ is available online
Currently, shoppers can purchase Hold the Beef™ Plant-Based protein online at Frontière Natural Meats' online store. The selection includes four pounds of Hold the Beef™ Plant-Based Ground for $33.60, eight Plant-Based Burger Patties for $33.60, and four 24-ounce No-Meat Loaves for $50.40. Visit https://holdthebeefplease.com/ to learn more and make a purchase.
Several Colorado restaurants now serve Hold the Beef™ on their menus, including:
Fat Boys, Rocky Mountain Taco, Wynkoop Brewing Company, Brooks Place Tavern, Snacktacular, Slap Burger, Country Club at Castle Pines, and Heritage Eagle Bend Master.
For more information about Hold the Beef™, contact Josh Viola, VP, at josh@frontierenaturalmeats.com.
About Hold the Beef™
After many years of operating as a traditional meat processor, Frontière Natural Meats in Denver, Colorado introduced Hold the Beef™ in March of 2021. A family-owned company, Frontière Natural Meats created Hold the Beef™ in order to assure that the vegan community had access to tasty, healthy and affordable products. This plant-based vegan food is a high-quality and healthy alternative to beef, with the added benefit of improving animal welfare and environmental sustainability. Learn more at https://holdthebeefplease.com
About Frontière Natural Meats
Frontière Natural Meats is a family-owned meat processing company in Denver, Colorado. Dedicated to an all-natural, hormone-free ranching process, the company uses only free-range and high-quality products in accordance to USDA requirements. Through a commitment to raising and harvesting beef, elk, bison and pork in a humane manner, Frontière Natural Meats provides healthy, savory nutrition for customers around the country. Learn more at https://frontierenaturalmeats.com.
