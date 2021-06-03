PARIS, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The remarkably designed Commanderie de Peyrassol estate, located in the foothills of the Massif des Maures in Provence, has recently marked its 20th anniversary under the ownership of Philippe Austruy. To commemorate this joyous occasion, the estate has recently undergone several new enhancements. "Each year, over 15,000 visitors come to discover the vineyard, taste our wines, relax at our restaurant and explore our contemporary art collection. This year, we aim at offering visitors greater comfort, promoting the estate's unique treasures, and offering new experiences, so as to transform into one of Provence's must-see destinations," says Philippe Austruy, Owner of Commanderie de Peyrassol.
A new rosé wine has been added to the Peyrassol collection. La Bastide Peyrassol (SRP $29) reflects the estate's natural tones and colors. In tandem with Commanderie de Peyrassol's extensive emphasis on contemporary art, the team partnered with renowned designer Pierre Yovanovitch to curate the wine's innovative bottle design and free-flow label, and collaborated with luxury glass bottle manufacturer Saverglass to produce the bottle. Light and airy, this rosé perfectly emulates its Provençal origin.
Commanderie de Peyrassol reshuffled the estate's art collection, inclusive of both sculptures and paintings, and updated its temporary exhibition. Each piece of art has its own space, allowing it to achieve its full expressive potential. The overall exhibit provides visitors with a new perspective on art and nature.
The tasting room has been renovated by architect Charles Berthier and designed to be a true walkway across time. It includes a long tunnel made of Corten steel, guiding guests across the estate's eight centuries of history and paying homage to all the significant people and the moments which punctuated it. Its sculptured shape skillfully blends into the landscape and complements the works of art dotted across the vineyard and scrubland.
Fine dining restaurant Chez Jeanette's Chef Guillaume Delaune, accompanied by consultant two-star Chef Michel Portos, strives to offer the best of the terroir with products sourced from the estate's organic farm. The gastronomic menu balances traditional Mediterranean flavors and distinctive culinary audacity.
Commanderie de Peyrassol is open and welcomes visitors with a plethora of activities in and around the estate, making for an unforgettable art and wine journey.
About Commanderie de Peyrassol
Established during the 13th century in the foothills of the Massif des Maures by the Knights Templar, the Commanderie de Peyrassol is the crown jewel of Provence. Owned by Philippe Austruy since 2001, the property acquired a world-class status in wine tourism. The history, wines, unique architecture, and modern art collection make it a popular destination for international visitors. For more information on Commanderie de Peyrassol, please visit http://www.peyrassol.com/en.
About Vignobles Austruy
Commanderie de Peyrassol is part of the Vignobles Austruy portofolio of wineries, which includes La Bernarde in Provence, Château Malescasse in Bordeaux, Quinta da Côrte in the Douro, and Tenuta Casenuove in Chianti. Having made his first purchase in 2001, Philippe Austruy went on to assemble a group of wine-producing properties which showed great potential and are also referred to as "sleeping beauties." He invested in them to restore and revive them within their appellations and allow them to regain their former glory. The Austruy vineyards have become known for its disciplined approach in the pursuit of excellence and the Art of Living.
