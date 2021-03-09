GENEVA, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Targray has announced the official launch of its international vegetable oils trading desk in Geneva, Switzerland. Part of a broader investment plan to meet growing global demand for sustainable agricultural commodities, the new trading desk will leverage Targray's efficient supply chain and in-house expertise to unlock value for wholesale suppliers and consumers of edible oils in markets throughout Europe, Asia, Africa and the Americas.
Targray's vegetable oils business will be led by commodity trader Nick Nalbandian. Prior to joining the company in 2020, Nick worked for over 5 years at multinational food processing corporation ADM. He has extensive experience managing trading operations for a broad range of oilseed and vegetable oil products.
The announcement comes amid a robust upward trend in the prices of agriculture commodities underpinned by an overwhelming surge in managed money presence, with investors aiming to hedge inflation risk as well as a tight global supply outlook for the next marketing season.
About Targray
Targray is an international leader in the sourcing, transporting, storage, financing, trading and supply of commodities and advanced materials for the biofuels, solar, battery and agricultural commodities sectors.
Established in Montreal in 1987, Targray is one of the fastest-growing privately owned companies in Canada. Drawing on 3 decades of experience in international commodity trading, logistics, and risk management, the company is focused on delivering products & services that create sustainable value for its customers in over 50 countries.
Targray has been headquartered in Kirkland, Quebec since 2008. It maintains regional offices in the United States, Germany, Switzerland, the Czech Republic, India, China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and the United Arab Emirates.
About the Vegetable Oils Division
Targray Vegetable Oils connects producers and users of vegetable oil around the globe through origination, trading and distribution, as well as offering an effective mix of logistics services and risk management solutions. The business is focused on addressing global challenges surrounding food security and agriculture in a way that is safe, responsible and sustainable.
The Vegetable Oil Division's growing portfolio of wholesale products includes rapeseed, soybean, sunflower, corn, linseed, castor and rice bran oil.
