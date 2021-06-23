MONTREAL, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sustainable commodities company Targray has formally announced the opening of an international pulses trading desk. Operating jointly out of Targray offices in Canada, China, India and the United Arab Emirates, the new business unit will be headed by a dedicated team of experienced agri-commodity traders.
Part of a long-term investment plan to meet the growth in global demand for sustainable agricultural commodities, Targray's pulses trading desk engages in the sourcing, storage, wholesale trade and distribution of a broad variety of chickpeas, beans, lentils, peas, and other legumes.
An important and versatile food staple in many countries, pulses account for a significant share of calories consumed by humans worldwide. They are essential to maintaining food security in lower income countries, where major protein sources come primarily from non-animal products. Moreover, they contribute to improving crop patterns, which helps increase yields and limit the threat that soil degradation presents to food security.
Targray says its work in the pulses sector will enable it to help meet the growing global demand for plant-based proteins, while continuing to address challenges around responsible sourcing, supply chain traceability and sustainable agriculture in markets throughout the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia.
About Targray
Targray is an international leader in the sourcing, transporting, storage, financing and supply of commodities and advanced materials for the biofuels, solar, battery, energy storage, and agricultural commodities sectors. Working alongside global partners, the company is focused on accelerating the growth and development of sustainable commodities through collaboration, innovation and value creation.
Established in Montreal in 1987, Targray is one of the fastest-growing privately owned companies in Canada. Drawing on 3 decades of experience in international commodity trading, logistics, and risk management, the company is focused on delivering products & services that create value for its customers in over 50 countries.
Targray has been headquartered in Kirkland, Quebec since 2008. It maintains regional offices in the United States, Switzerland, the Czech Republic, Germany, the United Arab Emirates, India, China, and Australia.
