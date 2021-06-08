MARLBOROUGH, Mass., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CONA Services LLC announced today a strategic partnership with Quantiphi to deliver an innovative AI-enabled predictive order management solution to bottlers and distributors worldwide.
CONA Services manages an IT Platform (CONA) for the North American Coca-Cola bottling industry and enables bottlers to provide a superior customer experience and digital business innovation. Quantiphi is an AI first digital transformation engineering company that combines deep industry experience, disciplined cloud and data engineering practices, and cutting-edge AI research to achieve quantifiable business impact.
Together CONA Services and Quantiphi developed OrderSmart™, a predictive ordering solution that uses proprietary AI and ML algorithms to transform the manual sales-order generation process of Coca-Cola's North American bottlers, releasing millions of dollars in OpEx savings. It is an at-scale solution that enables Coca-Cola Bottler sales teams to spend more time selling and serving its 170,000 convenience store customers more efficiently.
CONA Services and Quantiphi are developing other AI and ML solutions designed to increase efficiency and ordering capabilities for CPG companies and plan to launch these products in the future. The expansion of CONA and Quantiphi's business collaboration and license agreement enable increased ability to deliver new capabilities faster and at lower cost.
"Partnering with Quantiphi allows us to provide transformative solutions using AI and ML technologies to our customers," said Reinhard Meister, CEO, CONA Services. "Together we will unlock the full potential of these products and platforms that are tried and tested with huge success for our North America bottlers, and will improve sales and distribution management for customers across geographies."
"CONA's world-class services and technical expertise is an excellent environment to leverage Quantiphi's AI-led large-scale digital transformation capabilities. We will accelerate the growth opportunities of bottlers and distributors through data driven tools and assets to win in the marketplace. We are thrilled to embark on this journey together to continue innovating in the CPG Industry," said Reghu Hariharan, Co-founder, Quantiphi.
About CONA
CONA Services, LLC is an IT services company for the North American Coca-Cola bottling business. CONA provides our participating bottlers a common set of processes, data standards, manufacturing and customer solutions. The CONA system process $24 billion of revenue a year, more than 160,000 sales orders and in average 30,000 users per day. CONA is a Strategic Partner of the North America Coca-Cola Bottler System. For more information, visit http://www.conaservices.com/
About Quantiphi
Quantiphi is an award-winning AI first digital transformation engineering company driven by a desire to solve transformational problems at the heart of business. Its unique approach combines deep industry experience, disciplined cloud and data-engineering practices, and cutting-edge machine-learning research to achieve quantifiable business impact. For more on Quantiphi's capabilities, visit http://www.quantiphi.com
