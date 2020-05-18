CHICAGO, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG) today announced it will provide an additional $7 million in cash bonuses to eligible employees at each of the company's 50 production and distribution facilities across the U.S., Mexico and Canada. This additional bonus is in recognition of these team members' continued, unwavering commitment to make Conagra Brands food available to consumers during the COVID-19 pandemic. To date, the company has committed more than $13 million in special bonuses for front-line employees.
"On behalf of the senior management team, I'd like to extend my deepest appreciation and thanks to our employees for their refuse-to-lose attitude in continuing to work safely and effectively to deliver our products to customers, consumers and our communities during this unprecedented time," said Sean Connolly, president and chief executive officer at Conagra Brands. "Over the past two months, our production and distribution facility teams have done a tremendous job to make and deliver food that millions of people need."
Since the COVID-19 epidemic began, Conagra Brands has implemented additional preventative measures beyond its existing health and safety procedures to help reduce the spread of the virus. These include:
- Social distancing practices, such as installing plexiglass barriers between work stations where people work less than six feet apart
- Staggering shift start and stop times
- Screening employee temperatures
- Using face masks and shields in the company's facilities
- Reformatting breakrooms and limiting conference room usage
- Continuing our rigorous plant maintenance and sanitation processes
In addition, the company is continuing to pay any employee who needs to be away from work due to a COVID-19-related production suspension or illness.
A full statement on the swift actions Conagra Brands is taking during the rapidly changing COVID-19 pandemic is available on the ConagraBrands.com News page.
About Conagra Brands
Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America's leading branded food companies. Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit, Conagra Brands combines a rich heritage of making great food with a sharpened focus on innovation. The company's portfolio is evolving to satisfy people's changing food preferences. Conagra's iconic brands, such as Birds Eye®, Marie Callender's®, Banquet®, Healthy Choice®, Slim Jim®, Reddi-wip®, and Vlasic®, as well as emerging brands, including Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, Duke's®, Earth Balance®, Gardein®, and Frontera®, offer choices for every occasion. For more information, visit www.conagrabrands.com.
