CHICAGO, March 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG) today announced it will provide cash bonuses to employees at each of the company's production and distribution facilities in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. At the company's more than 50 facilities, full-time employees in the U.S. will receive $500 and part-time employees will receive $250, with similar amounts provided to employees in Canada and Mexico. This bonus is in recognition of these team members' relentless efforts to make and deliver much-needed Conagra Brands food to millions of consumers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Throughout this unprecedented time, the hard work and dedication of our supply chain employees at all of our food production and distribution facilities has been truly inspiring," said Sean Connolly, president and chief executive officer at Conagra Brands. "I thank each team member for their extraordinary efforts to meet the needs of consumers, achieve outstanding customer service levels and keep our plants operating effectively and efficiently."
To further assist employees, the company is also continuing to pay anyone who needs to be away from work due to a COVID-19-related illness. These employees would be eligible to receive the recognition bonus, as well.
Throughout this time, Conagra Brands' facilities are continuing to operate with safety top-of-mind. The facilities are supplementing regular, rigorous plant maintenance and sanitation practices with additional processes to ensure the safety of employees and the food the company makes.
A full statement on the swift actions Conagra Brands is taking during the rapidly changing COVID-19 pandemic is available on the ConagraBrands.com News page.
