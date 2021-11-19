CHICAGO, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), is voluntarily recalling Birds Eye Broccoli Tots in 12 ounce packages with specific best buy dates due to the potential presence of small rocks and metal fragments in the product. Conagra Brands was made aware of this issue through calls from consumers.

The impacted products are identified below. Conagra Brands will work with retail customers to ensure that the recalled products are removed from store shelves.

Item Description

Case UPC

Item UPC

Batch/Lot Code

Best By Date

BE BROC TOTS 10/12Z

20-0-14500-00125-6

00-0-14500-00125-2

4715105620

AUG-19-2022 and AUG-25-2022

BE BROC TOTS 10/12Z

20-0-14500-00125-6

00-0-14500-00125-2

4715104220

AUG-11-2022 and AUG-12-2022

BE BROC TOTS 10/12Z

20-0-14500-00125-6

00-0-14500-00125-2

4715113720

NOV-17-2022

BE BROC TOTS 10/12Z

20-0-14500-00125-6

00-0-14500-00125-2

4715113020

NOV-10-2022

No other Birds Eye products are impacted by this issue.

Conagra has received two reports to date of injury (dental damage) associated with the recalled product. Consumers who have purchased this product are advised to dispose of it. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider. Consumers can reach Conagra Brands Consumer Care at 1-800-921-7404 from 9 a.m.5 p.m. CST Monday through Friday, or at consumer.care@conagra.com.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America's leading branded food companies. Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit, Conagra Brands combines a rich heritage of making great food with a sharpened focus on innovation. The company's portfolio is evolving to satisfy people's changing food preferences. Conagra's iconic brands, such as Birds Eye®, Duncan Hines®, Healthy Choice®, Marie Callender's®, Reddi-wip®, and Slim Jim®, as well as emerging brands, including Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, Duke's®, Earth Balance®, Gardein®, and Frontera®, offer choices for every occasion. For more information, visit www.ConagraBrands.com.

For more information, please contact:

MEDIA: Dan Hare

312-549-5355

Daniel.hare@conagra.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/conagra-brands-issues-voluntary-recall-of-certain-birds-eye-broccoli-tots-due-to-potential-presence-of-small-rocks-and-metal-fragments-in-product-301429408.html

SOURCE Conagra Brands, Inc.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.