CAMPBELL, Calif., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SNS Food Co., Ltd, the Chinese condiments company, has selected Centric Software's Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solution. Centric Software provides the most innovative enterprise solutions to plan, design, develop, source and sell products such as apparel, footwear, sporting goods, furniture, home décor, cosmetics, food & beverage and luxury to achieve strategic and operational digital transformation goals.
SNS Food was established in Wenjiang, Chengdu in 2007. As a catering compound condiment producer providing flexible customization services, SNS Food combines modern food science and flavor formulation technology with in-depth research. In long-term partnerships with many famous Chinese catering chains, SNS Food has enjoyed swift growth since 2014.
SNS Food is serious about product R&D investment and continues to gain quality-focused customers, even during the Covid-19 pandemic, but faces challenges associated with rapid growth and coordinating many complex projects and products to serve over 6,000 customers. To maintain its high standards, SNS Food needed a digitalized innovation platform.
SNS Food selected Centric Food and Beverage PLM as a perfect match for the company's 'Make Customers Satisfied' philosophy and noted that Centric is a proactive collaborator with a devoted team, sophisticated software and insightful understanding of the industry.
SNS Food's digital transformation project will use Centric PLM to establish one holistic digital management platform that replaces many different and disconnected systems, enabling a centralized and simplified data flow centered around products.
"Joining forces with Centric, we look forward to establishing integrated product databases that include raw materials, formulas, regulations, materials and packaging, as well as achieving standardization and digitalization for innovation initiatives," says Ms. Zhang Min, Co-founder and Technical Director of SNS Food. "We expect to enhance competitiveness with quick and sensible market judgments. A good product and business model means long-standing competitiveness, even in a pandemic."
"We are very happy to announce that SNS Food is our first food and beverage customer in China," says Chris Groves, President and CEO of Centric Software. "SNS Food is a leader in whole-chain digitization, and we look forward to working with them to build an innovation platform that will drive their future development."
SNS Food (http://www.snsfood.com)
