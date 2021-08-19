PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After taking grilling to new levels last year, consumers now seem to be adapting to the growing needs of accessorizing their outdoor cooking activities. Between January and June 2021, consumer spending on grilling accessories consistently outperformed last year's numbers, delivering a 28% increase in sales revenue, according to The NPD Group.
"The pandemic compelled consumers to spend on grilling and outdoor cooking, as a way to gather safely, create new experiences with family, and even learn new skills, during increased time spent at home," said Joe Derochowski, home industry advisor at NPD. "After investing in new grills and other outdoor cooking appliances, the next step is to look for the accessories that complement and elevate those purchases."
Enhanced Retail Tracking Service information from NPD reveals that consumers spent more than $4.9 billion on grills, smokers, camping stoves, accessories, and fuel in 2020. Sales of grill accessories comprised $470 million of the total, during the first half of the year alone. "The increased spending during the first half of 2021 puts the overall grilling segment on track for another impressive year," Derochowski said.
More than 46 million grill accessories were sold between January and June this year. Grill starters and lighters were among the most popular accessories, with more than 12 million units sold. Grill cleaning tools also recorded robust gains, reaching $90 million in sales and making up 15% of sales in the category.
Grill covers and carry bags led the way, with revenue growing 52% over the same period in 2020. Increasing consumer interest in these types of accessories was the most notable of all trends, highlighting the steadily rising adoption of portable grills and camping stoves during the last two years. Portable grills and the outdoor cooking segment, which includes pizza ovens, turkey fryers, and other targeted cooking products, were among the fastest growing products in the category, in terms of units sold in 2020. In the second half of last year, sales of camping stoves more than doubled. In the first half of 2021, portable grills are among the highest growing sub-categories, growing 131% in sales revenue versus the same period in 2019.
"Consumers have adopted new behaviors during the pandemic that are likely to stick around, which provides an opportunity for ongoing complementary spending," said Derochowski. "Manufacturers and retailers offering both products and guidance to help consumers make the most of their new smokers, gas grills, or pellet grills they bought for the backyard – or portable grills purchased for their families' road-trips, can continue to fuel the current momentum in the grilling market."
