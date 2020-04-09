SPRINGFIELD, Mo., April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Convoy of Hope announced an initiative in March to serve "10 Million Meals." Since then, the nonprofit organization has delivered more than 5 million meals to partners, churches, and community organizations across the United States. Convoy of Hope has received hundreds of requests for assistance from more than 40 states.
"We are grateful to hit the 5 million meal mark," said Hal Donaldson, president of Convoy of Hope. "But the need is still so great. We're going to do everything possible to keep our fleet of semi-trucks rolling. Once we reach 10 million meals, we plan to set an even higher goal."
Lines of cars are longer than expected at distribution sites, said Donaldson. "Lots of people have lost their jobs, children don't have access to school lunch programs, and some stores are struggling to keep their shelves full."
"Thanks to the generosity of corporations, individuals and churches, many families are receiving much needed help," Donaldson said. "This is a united act of compassion. We're seeing so many groups link arms to help people get through this crisis. In some respects, kindness is a medicine that many Americans need right now, and we're seeing it being given out across the nation."
Convoy of Hope is a faith-based, nonprofit organization with a driving passion to feed the world through children's feeding initiatives, community outreaches, and disaster response. Visit convoyofhope.org to donate to their response.
About Convoy of Hope
Convoy of Hope is a faith-based organization with a driving passion to feed the world. With a long history as an early responder in times of natural disasters, Convoy of Hope has been a Four Star Charity as recognized by Charity Navigator for 17 consecutive years. Convoy of Hope has served more than 130 million people since it was founded in 1994. For more information, please visit convoyofhope.org.