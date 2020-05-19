REDONDO BEACH, Calif., May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Raddish Kids, the leading authority on teaching kids to cook, today announced it is offering virtual cooking camps and classes exclusively on Outschool.com in addition to free recipes and activities at RaddishKids.com.
VIRTUAL SUMMER COOKING CAMP AND CLASSES
Before it was a leading kids' cooking subscription kit, Raddish offered in-person kids cooking classes and summer camps. This year marks its 12th year offering camps and its first to offer them virtually. Raddish Kids' camp themes kick off in mid-June and include "Restaurant Camp," "Around the World" and "Summer Fun." The week-long camps are suitable for kids ages 8 - 13. Individual classes such as making homemade biscuits and butter are also being offered on Outschool.com. Families can follow RaddishKids on Outschool to be notified of dates.
"Our cooking camps are designed to excite kids about the joys of cooking and help them hone a lifelong skill," said Raddish Kids' Founder Samantha Barnes. "From empowering kids to start and run their own restaurant to taking them on a tour of the world through flavors, our goal remains the same: to nurture kids' confidence in the kitchen and beyond."
FREE SUMMER COOKING FUN
In addition to its virtual summer cooking camps, Raddish is also offering free recipes and learning activities on its website alongside a free downloadable guide that lets kids create their own in-home cooking camp. They'll learn key skills such as cracking eggs and kneading dough while they make staple recipes like pizza dough and crepes. Parents can help kids avoid the summer slide with free Raddish Recipe Connections that teach science, math and literacy as they learn to make a delicious recipe.
TAKE A TASTECATION
Traveling might be on hold, but kids and families can still travel the globe from their kitchen through Raddish Kids' kits that introduce kids to other cultures through flavors, aromas and immersive activities. Whether venturing to North Africa in Raddish Kids' Made in Morocco kit and making chicken tagine, or exploring Japanese culture, making sushi and teriyaki chicken skewers in July's Ticket to Tokyo kit, families are sure to create memories that make up for lost travels.
SUMMER FUN IN A BOX
Designed for kids aged 4-14, the popular kids' subscription kit is a great screen-free way to engage kids. Each monthly kit features a different theme ranging from seasons and holidays to cultures and creative cookery. June's kit, available for purchase May 21st, is called Edible Elements and connects kids to nature. They will explore ancient elements of earth, air, fire, and water, and make plant-based burgers, a giant puffy pancake, toasted marshmallow pie and homemade ice cream. Each Raddish kit includes three laminated, beautifully illustrated recipe guides that feature a recipe, culinary skill and fun facts as well as an apron badge, a cooking tool, a hands-on activity, table talk cards and online bonus materials.
ABOUT RADDISH KIDS
Founded by former middle school teacher Samantha Barnes, Raddish Kids is the leading, award-winning monthly subscription kit and cooking club for kids that delivers a new culinary adventure to families each month. Each thematic kit is designed by educators and chefs to nurture kids' confidence in the kitchen, expand their palates, and make learning delicious. Raddish cooking kits entice kids into the kitchen with beautifully illustrated recipes, culinary tools, and fun activities, and take the guesswork out of teaching kids to cook. Science, math, geography, STEAM, and other subjects are intricately woven into each themed kit, making the kitchen the tastiest place to learn. Raddish has been recognized as an Inc. 500 fastest growing company in the U.S. by Inc. Magazine as well as honored with a Parents' Choice Gold Award and CUBE Best Customer Experience Award. www.raddishkids.com.
MEDIA CONTACT
Jennifer Parnell
240128@email4pr.com
720-515-3651