CULVER CITY, Calif., June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Coolhaus is serving up an indulgent way to celebrate Pride Month with the release of a brand-new flavor EnjoyMINT For All. The new frozen dessert combines a decadent dairy-free peppermint base with a rich trail of chocolate cookie crumbs and a gooey purple marshmallow swirl and is available now exclusively at National Co+op Grocers nationwide.
EnjoyMINT For All is a celebration of the progress that's been made for the LGBTQIA+ community. As a queer-led business, Pride is especially personal to Coolhaus and each year they look forward to supporting their mission to empower, inspire and represent "all."
And Coolhaus isn't stopping there. Although streets across the country won't be flooded with Pride parades this year, Coolhaus wants to serve up joy in a creative way. The brand is encouraging fans across the country to grab a pint of EnjoyMINT For All, add soda and Pride-inspired toppings, and share their dreamy Pride (ice cream) floats and at-home celebrations by tagging @Coolhaus and using #Pride2020.
"Pride is at the heart and soul of Coolhaus. We go to work every day to make amazing desserts for anyone who craves luxurious treats, but also to bring awareness to equality and love – as an LGBTQ founder, that is core to our mission," said Natasha Case, Coolhaus CEO and Co-Founder. "EnjoyMINT For All is our latest way of saying we see you, we celebrate you and we stand with you, especially during this tough time."
EnjoyMINT For All frozen dessert is available now at National Co+op Grocers nationwide at a suggested retail price of $6.49 per pint. There is also limited availability on Uber Eats and Postmates in select locations.
About Coolhaus:
Coolhaus is the leading women-founded and -led ice cream brand. Their delicacies include premium pints and cookie sammies with both dairy and dairy-free options. Each treat is thoughtfully crafted with the highest quality ingredients and creamiest texture. Coolhaus is best known for both uniquely innovative flavors and modern twists on the classics.