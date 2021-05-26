COOPERSTOWN, N.Y., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cooperstown Distillery, LLC today announced its upcoming "Grand Opening" event celebrating the construction and current operation of its new 7,500 square foot rickhouse (whiskey storage facility) to be held in Cooperstown, NY on June 12, 2021.
Cooperstown Distillery completed construction of its rickhouse in 2020, providing critical space to support the company's anticipated increased production of its hand-crafted spirits, specifically for its premium bourbon that requires up to five years of aging to mature. The Company intends to conduct its Grand Opening event to celebrate this significant milestone and to thank the many local business and community leaders that have provided support for the project, despite the many pandemic-related challenges over the past year.
"We are extremely pleased to have completed this project that has satisfied a key need for us as we simultaneously expand both our spirit production and our wholesale distribution channels," said Gene Marra, Founder and Owner of Cooperstown Distillery. "Obviously, the pandemic has caused us to delay our rickhouse 'opening' event a bit, but we have used the past year to concentrate on adding production staff, putting product away to mature, and building out our national distribution footprint to meet the growing demand for our products. We are eager to start the 2021 spring/summer season off on a positive note and look forward to our Grand Opening event on June 12th as a way to do just that," Marra said.
Cooperstown Distillery will be hosting guests at its distillery location at 11 Railroad Avenue in Cooperstown, NY for a complimentary spirit tasting and tour, with light hors d'oeuvres and refreshments on June 12th from noon to 2:00 p.m. EDT.
Founded in 2013, Cooperstown Distillery is a New York State Craft Beverage Manufacturer that produces, matures, and bottles all of its products in Cooperstown, NY. As a farm distillery and a member of The Cooperstown Beverage Trail, the Company takes pride in offering a full lineup of hand-crafted artisanal spirits that are sourced almost entirely from local New York State grains grown by trusted and respected local farmers.
Cooperstown Distillery is the first and only distillery in beautiful Otsego County, home to the iconic National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum. Drawing from the picturesque beauty and celebrated history of the region, it comes as no surprise that the Company's truly unique, hand-crafted spirits are inspired by the literature of James Fenimore Cooper, the beautiful crystal-clear waters of the Village's 'Glimmerglass' lake and Cooperstown's world-famous reputation of honoring excellence.
Cooperstown Distillery's current award-winning product lineup includes its Cooperstown Select Distinguished Whiskeys (premium hand-crafted straight bourbon whiskey, straight rye whiskey, and American blended whiskey); its Baseball Lineup (baseball-themed brands including vodka, bourbon, American whiskey, and cinnamon whiskey – bottled in unique baseball shaped decanters); and its Cooperstown Collection (local branding of vodka, gin, and rum). The Company currently operates tasting rooms/retail stores in Cooperstown and Saratoga Springs, NY and distributes its products into about one-third of the United States as well as into Canada and Japan.
Worthy of carrying the distinguished Cooperstown name, Cooperstown Distillery spirits are made to meet the highest of standards and are now recognized for being among the nation's very best. To learn more, please visit the company's website at http://www.cooperstowndistillery.com.
