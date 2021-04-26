NEW YORK, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CORE® Foods, the maker of CORE® Bars, plant-based, organic, refrigerated superior nutrition bars, is launching CORE® Keto Bars, a new keto-friendly product line.

Crafted with 100% plant-based ingredients, CORE® Keto Bars have only 2g of sugar & only 3g of net carbs to keep consumers feeling full, fueled and their sweet tooth totally satisfied! With 6-7 grams of plant-based protein and 7g of prebiotic fiber per bar, the CORE Keto line debuts with two decadent flavors: Fudgy Double Chocolate Brownie & Chewy Chocolate Chip Peanut Butter, guaranteed to delight the palate without all the sugar. Conveniently packaged for on-the-go snacking, these bars are the ideal choice for consumers following a keto diet or for those simply looking to reduce their sugar and carbohydrate intake. CORE® Keto Bars will be available at corefoods.com and at Vons, Pavilions and select Safeway and Albertsons stores in the produce section.

"At CORE® Foods, we believe wellness starts with caring for your core and we're excited to expand our offerings to meet the needs of the keto and carb-conscious consumer," says Brett Hartmann, CEO of CORE® Foods. "Consumers are trending towards low-carb and low-sugar snacking choices. Our mission with CORE® Keto Bars is to meet our consumers where they are – in the produce section – with fresh, refrigerated keto-friendly snacks that have superior nutrition and taste delicious."

Between CORE® Bars, CORE® Energy, CORE® Kids and now CORE® Keto – there's a CORE® Bar to make everyone happy! CORE® Bars' main line consists of great-tasting flavors like Peanut Butter Chocolate, Blueberry Banana Almond, Dark Chocolate Cherry and more. In 2020, CORE® Foods launched two extensions of their line, CORE® Energy Bars made with real tea and coffee and CORE® Kids Bars with 40% less sugar than the leading kids' bar. CORE® Bars are great for healthy snacking… any time, anywhere!

For more information about CORE® Foods, please visit www.corefoods.com and follow on Instagram @corefoods and Facebook @COREFoods.

About CORE Foods

CORE® Foods is the maker of CORE® Bars, plant-based, organic, refrigerated bars that provide superior nutrition and immune support with a combination of probiotics and prebiotic fiber.

CORE® Foods is available for purchase online at corefoods.com and can be found in the produce and dairy section at select retailers nationwide including: Target, Walmart, Kroger, CVS and more. As a certified B Corporation, CORE® Foods meets the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance, public transparency, and legal accountability to balance profit and purpose.

Media Contact: whitney@corefoods.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/core-foods-launches-core-keto-bars-the-companys-first-ever-keto-friendly-line-of-products-301275838.html

SOURCE CORE Foods

