SAN DIEGO, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cork Genius, the new no-screw wine opener, is taking the industry by storm, using a blend of chemistry and physics to create an innovative product line making it easier to enjoy a bottle of wine. The device ejects the corks from inside out using air jet technology, resulting in no broken corks or required force.
The team turned to science to reinvent the way to open wine with a screwless method meant to prevent common mishaps and help with the longevity of each bottle.
Frustrated by ineffective tools on the market and prevailing wine snobbery, they used a non-coring needle to pierce the cork and injected air underneath, causing it to pop out easily and quickly. Eliminating the need for corkscrews, Cork Genius was born.
"Cork Genius is the smart way to open a bottle and the perfect gift for wine-loving friends," said Kevin Mach. "No more broken corks, leaks, or spills to worry about any longer. It's so much faster than a corkscrew and no batteries or chargers are required. After all, you have better things to do, like enjoy that glass of wine!"
The brand offers a variety of options to help consumers find the best selection for their wine drinking pleasure. The air jet wine opener is available as a single purchase or with a Genius Wine Set that includes other accessories, such as a vacuum wine sealer, instant aerator and platinum wine cutter.
The wine opener has a lifetime warranty, with over 200,000 units sold and a five-star rating by thousands of customers who have experienced the ease of use whether they are right or light-handed.
For more information, visit https://corkgenius.com.
About Cork Genius:
