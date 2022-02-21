Milwaukee, WI, Feb.21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --The United States crop producers are no stranger to extreme weather conditions. Untimely weather events can wreak havoc on United States crop production causing major economic losses. Impacts of weather during the growth of the crop receives the most attention, but what about the impact of weather events before and during the planting season?
In the new article "Corn and Soybean Prevented Planting Acres Response to Weather," Christopher Boyer, from the University of Tennessee, Eunchun Park from the University of Arkansas, and Seong Yun from Mississippi State University explore monthly precipitation and temperature before and during planting impacts of U.S. corn and soybean prevented planting acres.
Boyer says, "Precipitation from January through May impacted corn prevented planting acres, and precipitation in May and June impacted soybean prevented planting acres. Higher average temperature in April and May decreased corn and soybean prevented planting acres. In general, cooler and wetter April and May months will increase the corn and cooler and wetter May will increase soybean prevented planting acres."
