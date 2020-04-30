DUBLIN, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ResearchAndMarkets.com published a new article on the cat food industry, "Coronavirus Lockdown Triggers Robust Sales Growth of Cat Food - Huge Increase in Demand for Dry Cat Food"
The COVID-19 pandemic has driven some consumers to stockpile food and essential goods and feline family members have not been forgotten. In the US, sales of cat food saw a 38.7% increase during the week ending March 21 as consumers tried to ensure their cats had enough food to last through a lockdown.
There has been a reversal of the trend towards premium cat foods as a result of the financial uncertainty brought about by COVID-19. Many consumers are prioritizing good value for money and moving to less expensive cat foods. There has also been a huge increase in the demand for dry cat food since this can be cheaper, longer-lasting and more energy dense than wet cat foods.
To see the full article and a list of related reports on the market, visit "Coronavirus Lockdown Triggers Robust Sales Growth of Cat Food - Huge Increase in Demand for Dry Cat Food"
