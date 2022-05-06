Keto, Paleo and Mediterranean Diet-Friendly Seafood Recipes Available for Mother's Day, Father's Day, and Graduation Celebrations

LOS ANGELES, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Harvest of the Sea, a national leader in high quality seafood products, releases its top Seafood Medley recipes curated by Corporate R&D Chef Ken Fryer just in time for Mother's Day, Father's Day and graduation celebrations.

Fryer developed these recipes to show how easy and fast it is to prepare seafood and make delicious meals using simple ingredients. Consumers looking to make Keto, Paleo and Mediterranean Diet-Friendly standout dishes using Seafood Medley can choose from one of Fryer's exclusive recipes:

Seafood Medley is available for purchase at Costco Wholesale locations in the Bay Area, Greater Los Angeles Area, and San Diego, California along with Texas. Available in 2.5 lb. (40 oz) bag, the Seafood Medley is a frozen blend of shrimp from Asia, Mexico or South America combined with Indian wild-caught calamari, Argentine scallops, and Canadian Prince Edward Island blue mussels.

To learn more about Seafood Medley, visit https://www.harvestsea.com/seafood-medley.

To find Seafood Medley near you, visit https://www.harvestsea.com/find-seafood-medley.

About Harvest of the Sea

Founded in 1961, Harvest of the Sea is a national leader in distributing premium seafood products. The company's reputation and long-standing relationships are global, and are best known for their quality, transparency, and sustainability. With a culture based on innovation and ability to provide customized, value-added solutions for retail, wholesale, food service entities and meal kit companies, Harvest of the Sea has continued to drive industry standards and set apart Harvest of the Seas from other seafood companies.

Media Contact

Ally Bertik, Marketing Maven, 310-994-7381, ally@marketingmaven.com

 

SOURCE Harvest of the Sea

