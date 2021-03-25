WILMINGTON, Del., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Corteva, Inc. (NYSE: CTVA) today announced new goals and initiatives to further embrace diversity and inclusion across its global operations and advance equity in agriculture. Among a number of actions, Corteva Agriscience set five-year workforce diversity targets that, by 2026, would increase the company's global female representation by 10% and U.S. racial/ethnic minority representation by 20%.
"We believe in the power of an inclusive workforce, supply chain and culture of belonging to enable us to deliver innovative products and solutions and best serve our global customers," said James C. Collins, Chief Executive Officer, Corteva Agriscience. "The goals and initiatives we are announcing today are ambitious yet realistic and we approach them with a sense of urgency. Our leadership team and Board intend to hold ourselves accountable for measurable progress that will help us advance inclusion, diversity, equity not only within our company but also across our industry."
Meghan Cassidy, the company's SVP, Chief Human Resources and Diversity Officer, said, "Corteva Agriscience has made inroads in creating a diverse and inclusive culture since becoming an independent company in 2019. As we look ahead, we know there is a great deal more we must do. Our intent is to accelerate our progress, learn as we go and then set our sights higher."
Advancing Inclusion, Diversity & Equity (ID&E) Internally and Externally
Corteva is committed to achieving diverse representation throughout the company's workforce and suppliers, establishing clear goals and regularly tracking progress. A few of these goals include:
- By 2026, increasing global female employee representation by 10% (to 36%), with a strong focus on the pipeline to senior leadership.
- By 2026, increasing racial/ethnic diversity (2) of our U.S. employee population (1) by 20% (to 19%), with a strong focus on the pipeline to senior leadership.
- By 2030, 25% of global addressable Corteva spend will be with diverse suppliers and small businesses.
In addition, Corteva is building a culture of belonging for its colleagues, offering ID&E learning and development opportunities to all levels of the organization, evaluating and improving equity across its people processes, and facilitating continuous dialogue between employees and leadership.
The Company is also collaborating with customers, farmers, suppliers and other industry stakeholders to address equity challenges in agriculture. This includes focused community outreach and leveraging its previously communicated sustainability goals.
About Corteva
Corteva, Inc. (NYSE: CTVA) is a publicly traded, global pure-play agriculture company that provides farmers around the world with the most complete portfolio in the industry—including a balanced and diverse mix of seed, crop protection and digital solutions focused on maximizing productivity to enhance yield and profitability. With some of the most recognized brands in agriculture and an industry-leading product and technology pipeline well positioned to drive growth, the Company is committed to working with stakeholders throughout the food system as it fulfills its promise to enrich the lives of those who produce and those who consume, ensuring progress for generations to come. Corteva became an independent public company on June 1, 2019 and was previously the Agriculture Division of DowDuPont. More information can be found at http://www.corteva.com.
1 Refers to salaried employee population and excludes all fully dedicated Granular and DuPont Capital Management employees. All percentages have been rounded.
2 Includes the following U.S. racial/ethnic categories: Black or African American, Hispanic or LatinX, Asian, Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander, Native American, and Two or More Races.
