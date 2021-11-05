WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Corteva Agriscience was presented the 2021 President's 'E' Award for Exports by Deputy U.S. Secretary of Commerce Don Graves – recognizing the company's significant contributions to the expansion of U.S. exports.
"Corteva Agriscience has demonstrated a sustained commitment to export expansion," said Secretary Raimondo. "The 'E' Awards Committee was impressed with Corteva's innovative development of agricultural products using green chemistry ingredients, as well as products for use in water-limited conditions."
Through its engagement across the global food system, Corteva remains focused on further expanding and modernizing U.S. trade and helping to increase grower and consumer access to innovation.
U.S. companies are nominated for the 'E' Awards through the U.S. Commercial Service, part of the Department's International Trade Administration. In total, more than 30 U.S. companies and organizations from across the country were honored for 2021.
About the "E" Awards
In 1961, President Kennedy signed an executive order reviving the World War II "E" symbol of excellence to honor and provide recognition to America's exporters. Criteria for the award is based on four years of successive export growth in one or more international markets.
For more information about the "E" Awards and the benefits of exporting, visit http://www.export.gov
About Corteva Agriscience
Corteva, Inc. (NYSE: CTVA) is a publicly traded, global pure-play agriculture company that provides farmers around the world with the most complete portfolio in the industry – including a balanced and diverse mix of seed, crop protection and digital solutions focused on maximizing productivity to enhance yield and profitability. With some of the most recognized brands in agriculture and an industry-leading product and technology pipeline well positioned to drive growth, the company is committed to working with stakeholders throughout the food system as it fulfills its promise to enrich the lives of those who produce and those who consume, ensuring progress for generations to come. Corteva became an independent public company on June 1, 2019 and was previously the Agriculture Division of DowDuPont. More information can be found at http://www.corteva.com.
