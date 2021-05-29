DALLAS, May 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With a product philosophy that single-mindedly focuses on formulas that are safe and effective, CorVive takes its time to ensure that every product it launches is honed in, down to every detail. The company has always qualified that the products not only taste great, but are effective for their consumers. CorVive is set to prove to its customers that they are getting the best that mother nature has to offer. "It has been our goal from the beginning to always provide the best product possible without cutting any corners," stated CorVive Co-Founder Candice Fouts, "so often people skip steps to rush products to market, we promised ourselves as well as our customers that we would never do that."
The new HYDRATE Watermelon product is perfectly positioned to make big waves this summer riding the popularity of the inventive parent product. The original HYDR8 + Endurance product has been a favorite since its initial launch; all demographics have incorporated this healthy hydrating product into their daily health regimen given its ORS (oral rehydration solution) status. "We approach every product in a very methodical manner, making sure that the science and nature can combine to create a phenomenal product that will have proven health benefits," mentioned CorVive Founder Jeremy Fouts, "we know people love the original HYDR8 product and we are confident that they will love the new delicious watermelon flavor just as much."
With a market place flooded with unsavory hydration drinks that are loaded with artificial flavors and an overwhelming amount of sugar, CorVive hopes to shine a light on a more health conscious solution for rehydrating the body. A common consensus among health experts is that most individuals are typically in some form of dehydration, varying in severity. HYDRATE gives the consumer an option to rev up their water intake with a perfect blend of electrolytes (for more information regarding CorVive's HYDRATE, hydration product please visit https://corvive.com/corvivecorp/product/hydr8-endurance).
Look for Watermelon HYDRATE to hit the Internet, shortly following CorVive's national event in Dallas, Texas May 21-23, 2021.
CorVive has partnered with some of the most prestigious formulators in the market place to ensure well-formulated products that distinguish CorVive from other supplement companies.
