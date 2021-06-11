EAST CAPE, Mexico , June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Costa Palmas, the 1,000-acre resort and residential community on the East Cape of Los Cabos that is home to Four Seasons Resort & Residences Los Cabos and soon-to-be Amanvari Resort & Residences, has announced a partnership with James Beard Foundation Award winner, author and restauranteur Nancy Silverton, her first restaurant in Mexico. The acclaimed chef, known for multiple Los Angeles eateries such as Michelin-starred Osteria Mozza, Pizzeria Mozza and chi SPACCA plans to inject a distinctly Baja spirit into the refined yet relaxed atmosphere of the Los Angeles favorites, as she becomes the anchor in the first phase of the Costa Palmas Marina Village.
"After many years of anticipation, we are thrilled to announce this collaboration with Nancy and her team at Mozza at the center of the Marina Village at Costa Palmas," says Jason Grosfeld, Chairman and CEO of Irongate (Costa Palmas developer). "The casual and vibrant Marina Village plaza will come to life under Nancy's direction set around a handmade pizza oven with the active Marina only steps away. Mozza at Costa Palmas will be a place where both members and guests socialize from day to night, and it will very quickly become the place to be at Costa Palmas."
Set to open early this fall, Mozza will be centrally located in the courtyard of the Marina Village, located at the edge of the international Costa Palmas Marina. The multi-dimensional eatery will be the perfect blend of Osteria Mozza, Pizza Mozza and chi SPACCA, all with an East Cape flare, that features the incredible seafood, produce and provisions of the area. As each day evolves, the menu will change and the crowd may change, but the energy will always be there around the handmade wood-fired pizza oven with the world-class marina in view.
"I'm excited to be partnering with Costa Palmas for the debut of my first Baja outpost. Mozza will soon open, as the classic 1939 song goes, 'South of the border, down Mexico way,' " says Nancy Silverton. "The vibrant flavors of Mozza's cuisine combined with the alluring vibe of Baja will be a match made in culinary heaven. I don't want to give away the entire menu just yet, but I'll tease just this … imagine the Mozza wood-fired oven and grill sizzling with the glorious bounty of the Sea of Cortez right outside your window. We can't wait for our guests to experience what we have in store."
With the yachts, sailboats and fishers forming its backdrop, Mozza at Costa Palmas will seamlessly blend the indoors with the outdoors to complement the natural East Cape setting. Made up of a variety of interconnected spaces, Mozza's design will feel like it has evolved over time. Bright, colorful furniture pieces that evoke the fragmented spirit of Postmodernism will be juxtaposed against a worn and weathered landscape that hints at the elegance of traditional Mexican design. Mozza's grab-and-go counter, on the other hand, will be reminiscent of a timeless Italian deli.
The Costa Palmas Marina Village, located at the heart of Costa Palmas international marina, adjacent to Four Seasons Resort and Residences, will be alive from the earliest morning hours as fisherman set out, until the wee hours of the night as the late-night crowd heads in. The Marina Village will be connected with the marina itself as world-class sailing, fishing and cruising yachts up to 250 feet form the backdrop to everyday village life. The concept is designed to be a marketplace that works together as retail spaces, open pavilions, restaurants and cafes open onto a central plaza to create a lively gathering place. Costa Palmas Marina Village will be where the community comes together.
Plans for future Marina Village phases include a vibrant boutique hotel and residences, a nightclub, new retail, as well as the Costa Palmas Yacht Club, the marina outpost for the private members-only club at Costa Palmas. Four Seasons Private Villas within the Costa Palmas Marina, only a short water taxi from the Village, are available for sale now.
ABOUT NANCY SILVERTON
Nancy Silverton is the co-owner of Pizzeria Mozza in Los Angeles and Newport Beach as well as Osteria Mozza, Mozza2Go and chi SPACCA in Los Angeles. Silverton also founded the world-renowned La Brea Bakery as well as Campanile Restaurant, an institution that Angelenos cherished for decades. Early in her career, Nancy was named Food and Wine Magazine's "Best New Chef." In 2014, she received the highest honor given by the James Beard Foundation for "Outstanding Chef." That year, she was listed as one of the Most Innovative Women in Food and Drink by both Fortune and Food and Wine Magazines. Silverton is the author of eight cookbooks and was profiled in 2017 on Netflix's documentary series "Chef's Table." Nancy is active in fundraising for numerous charities including No Kid Hungry and Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation in Philadelphia, New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago.
ABOUT COSTA PALMAS
Costa Palmas is a 1,000-acre (400 hectare) beachfront resort community located 45 minutes from Los Cabos International Airport on the East Cape of the Baja Peninsula. Thoughtfully and sensitively designed and situated along a two-mile (3.2 kilometer) stretch of swimmable beach, Costa Palmas introduces an elemental form of luxury hospitality set among organic farms on an international marina. The community is home to Four Seasons Resort Los Cabos at Costa Palmas, Amanvari, a Robert Trent Jones II 18-hole golf course, 18 acres (7.3 hectares) of orchards and farms, and its own private beach and yacht club.
ABOUT IRONGATE
With operations in California, Colorado, Hawaii and Mexico, Irongate is a full-service real estate development firm specializing in residential and resort communities located in world-class destinations. The company's expertise lies in identifying opportunities for high profile, luxury branded projects that combine timeless architecture and design with five-star service. Entrepreneurial in spirit, the vision of Irongate is to elevate the communities in which they develop creating one-of-a-kind opportunities and introducing brands that attract visitors, residents, and investors alike.
