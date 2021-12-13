DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., Dec.13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --As the ramifications of the pandemic continue to plague Americans, food insecurity remains a concern in both rural and urban markets across the U.S. Coverall North America, Inc., one of the leading franchisors in the commercial cleaning industry, wanted to do its part to help combat this growing problem. As a result, the company has pledged a commitment to help by making a significant donation to Feeding America.
When the pandemic hit, the increased need for food assistance was quickly felt by food banks across the country. Recognizing the overwhelming resources need to meet the needs of vulnerable citizens, Coverall felt the need to step up.
"Contributing to the mission of Feeding America was something our entire organization felt so strongly about," said Nicole Ivey, Coverall's VP of Marketing. "Between the pandemic, people out of work and rising costs, everyone is stretched thin. Hunger is a solvable problem, and we want to be a part of the solution."
Feeding America is the nation's largest domestic hunger-relief organization. Food insecurity impacts over 38 million people in the U.S. in both our urban and rural communities. The organization's mission is to provide meals to people in need through a vast network of 200 food banks, 21 statewide food bank associations, and over 60,000 partner agencies, food pantries and meal programs.
"In addition to supporting Feeding America, the generosity of the Coverall network extends beyond this donation," added Ivey. "Many of our local support centers help a variety of local charities in their respective communities. We hope our efforts continue to positively impact the markets we serve, especially while Covid-19 continues to disrupt the lives of so many people."
