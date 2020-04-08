ATLANTA, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its ongoing coronavirus relief efforts, Cox Media, the advertising division of Cox Communications, is offering local restaurants free television advertising to assure patrons that they remain open for takeout and delivery services and share new hours of operation.
Hundreds of restaurants are already taking advantage of this offer in Cox markets nationwide, with presence in ads similar to this one from Pensacola that is running today. Restaurant groups, such as the Arizona Restaurant Association, are also using this opportunity to launch and promote creative Take Out campaigns that benefit the broader food community.
To take advantage of the Cox Media offer, restaurant owners should email MarketingInsights@CoxMedia.com and include the name and location of their establishment.
"In addition to providing an essential service for so many people, local restaurants also deliver welcome comfort and variety to people across the country," said Louis Gump, senior vice president, Cox Media. "Local restaurants are such an important part of our communities, and we are committed to helping connect them with even more customers during this challenging time."
"As a small business owner these unprecedented times are very overwhelming," said Rick Fernandez, owner of 3N1 Sports Bar & Grill in San Diego. "Cox Media has been very supportive to us during this difficult time. We really appreciate them being proactive and reaching out to us during a time that we couldn't even digest what was happening."
Cox is also joining with other Internet & Television Association (NCTA) members to provide $100 million in public service advertising through June to help educate consumers on the pandemic and prevent the spread of the virus.
Previously announced Cox support for the pandemic includes temporarily increasing customer internet speeds and lowering prices on entry tiers, suspending data usage overage fees and offering sixty days free broadband for low-income students who aren't already connected via Cox's Connect2Compete program.
For more information on Cox's coronavirus relief efforts, visit cox.com.
About Cox Communications
Cox Communications is committed to creating meaningful moments of human connection through broadband applications and services. The largest private telecom company in America, we proudly serve six million homes and businesses across 18 states. We're dedicated to empowering others to build a better future and celebrate diverse products, people, suppliers, communities and the characteristics that makes each one unique. Cox Communications is the largest division of Cox Enterprises, a family-owned business founded in1898 by Governor James M. Cox.