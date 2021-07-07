SAN DIEGO, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Coyotas, makers of grain-free, vegan and Paleo tortillas, announces it is a winner in the FedEx Small Business Grant Contest. The brand was awarded third place, receiving $15,000 and $1,000 in FedEx Office print services.
The annual contest supports small businesses around the country and creates resources specifically for their community. This year's competition garnered more than 8,300 entries from candidates across the U.S.
"We are beyond thrilled and honored to be among the winners selected by FedEx," said Janet Flores, Co-Founder of Coyotas. "This generous award makes it possible for us to expand our operations and continue to provide the best grain-free, alternative tortillas on the market, rooted in tradition. We believe in a clean label, texture, flavor, good vibes and creating a healthy place for our community."
The tortillas are handmade in small batches from cassava flour, which is peeled, dried and ground yucca root. Combined with wholesome ingredients and free from preservatives, the techniques used have been passed down for generations.
Coyotas was founded by the husband and wife team of Janet and Alfredo Flores, blending their Sonora, Mexico, heritage with inspiration from their California location. The duo is passionate about making alternative tortillas to meet various dietary needs and food allergies. The company continues to grow, delivering its made-to-order tortillas locally and shipping nationwide via FedEx's 2-day service to guarantee freshness, a vital part of its e-commerce business.
Coyotas tortillas are available in neighborhood grocery stores such as Sprouts and Jensen's. Available in three and five packs (eight tortillas per package), the tortillas are also non-GMO certified and dairy-free.
For more information, visit https://eatcoyotas.com.
About Coyotas:
Coyotas tortillas are handmade in small batches using techniques passed down from generation from Mexican tortilla makers. The brand is committed to developing tortillas that meet several dietary needs so that more people can enjoy authentic recipes that are healthy without sacrificing flavor and texture.
Media Contact
Susana Franco, Coyotas, 951.500.9516, susana@teamchicexecs.com
SOURCE Coyotas