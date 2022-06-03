NEW YORK , June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cranberries Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The potential growth difference for the cranberries market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 2.69 billion, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The report is anticipated to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 3.48% during the forecast period
Revenue-generating Segment Highlights
The cranberries market report is segmented by Type (Juice, Food, Fresh fruit, and Others) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).
- The juice segment held the largest cranberries market share in 2021. The segment will continue to account for the highest market share throughout the forecast period mainly due to the growing demand for organic cranberry juice that is free from preservatives or artificial flavors. Cranberry juice is known to improve cardiovascular health, improve digestion, and prevent tooth decay and kidney stones. Increasing environmental concerns and the adoption of fair-trade practices are increasing the demand for organic products
- North America will be the leading region with 42% of the market's growth during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for cranberries market in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in Europe and APAC. The presence of favorable weather conditions will facilitate the cranberries market growth in North America over the forecast period.
Key Market Dynamics:
- Market Driver: The medicinal value of cranberries is one of the key drivers supporting the cranberries market growth. In addition, the antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties of cranberries can lead to improved cardiovascular health, metabolism, and immune function. They contain phytochemicals that act as antioxidant compounds and help reduce oxidative damage to cells and prevent diseases. These health benefits of cranberries are expected to influence the market growth positively during the forecast period.
- Market Challenge: Logistics and distribution challenges are some of the factors hindering the cranberries market growth. The lack of collection points and adequate storage and warehouse facilities can negatively affect inventory management. These challenges can lead to delays in the distribution of cranberries and can lead to the product becoming rotten, leading to wastage.
Competitive Landscape
The cranberries market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as quality, packaging, and pricing to compete in the market. To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings
- Badger State Fruit Processing Inc.
- Canneberge Quebec Inc.
- Cape Blanco Cranberries Inc.
- Cape Cod Select
- Decas Cranberry Products Inc.
- Fresh Meadows Cranberries
- Fruit dOr
- Habelman Bros. Co.
- Honestly Cranberry
- Mariana Co.
- Meduri Farms Inc.
- Michigan Cranberry Co.
- Muskoka Lakes Farm and Winery
- New England Cranberry
- Ocean Spray Cranberries Inc.
- Seaview Cranberries Inc.
- Sundance Vitamins LLC
- Sunorganic Industries Pvt. Ltd.
- Vivial Media Holdings Inc.
- Wetherby Cranberry Co.
Cranberries Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.48%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 2.69 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
2.42
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
North America at 42%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, The Netherlands, Germany, and Chile
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Badger State Fruit Processing Inc., Canneberge Quebec Inc., Cape Blanco Cranberries Inc., Cape Cod Select, Decas Cranberry Products Inc., Fresh Meadows Cranberries, Fruit dOr, Habelman Bros. Co., Honestly Cranberry, Mariana Co., Meduri Farms Inc., Michigan Cranberry Co., Muskoka Lakes Farm and Winery, New England Cranberry, Ocean Spray Cranberries Inc., Seaview Cranberries Inc., Sundance Vitamins LLC, Sunorganic Industries Pvt. Ltd., Vivial Media Holdings Inc., and Wetherby Cranberry Co.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
