BOISE, Idaho, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Following the success of the first Crave Collective—a virtual food hall in Boise, ID featuring restaurant concepts from award-winning chefs and restaurateurs—Crave Hospitality Group announces the licensing of Crave Technology, its proprietary technology stack.
Michael Mina, founder of MINA Group, whose four concepts debuted at the Crave Collective in Boise, will work with Crave to identify and develop opportunities to leverage Crave Technology for future projects around the country. "We were incredibly impressed by the company's first Crave Collective and look forward to extending that experience to our guests through the use of their technology," says Mina. "These systems meet our high expectations for food quality, hospitality, and internal operations and represent a game-changing improvement when it comes to order facilitation and delivery."
Crave's fully-integrated platform enables an unmatched level of quality control at the enterprise level, empowering multi-concept, multi-location operators to streamline takeout and delivery logistics and increase average order value. The Crave Technology suite includes:
- Multi-Brand Management - Web app suite of management tools to efficiently operate a multi-brand location, such as a delivery bundling algorithm, item customization, and cook time settings
- Analytics and BI - Real-time data streams leveraging Microsoft Power BI to create templated analytical reporting for areas such as trends and purchase rate, labor and cost tracking, and delivery driver performance
- POS Web App - Complete cloud-based POS replacement solution supporting all app, mobile, web, kiosk, and tableside ordering
- Marketing Engagement - Data-driven digital marketing tools including custom audience segmentation, drip campaign management, and automated scheduling
- Operational Web Apps - Web application facilitating and automating order management for both FOH and BOH
- Driver Logistics and Mobile App - Rule based order bundling, vehicle tracking and order assignment, driver management and communication, and GPS navigation
Opened in November 2020, the Crave Collective quickly scaled to $500K in monthly revenue within the first six months of operation. The Crave app has a 74% conversion rate—with 64% converting to repeat loyal customers (more than three orders)—and restaurant partners are hitting profitability with an overall average order value nearly double that of third-party delivery providers.
"The success of our first Crave Collective became the foundation to build a next-generation software licensing business," says Devin Wade, co-founder and CEO of Crave. "Working with leading chefs and restaurateurs, we saw how our fully-integrated platform could transform the off-premise experience, and we look forward to sharing this technology with operators looking for an opportunity to scale."
Crave recently added additional funding through strategic partners to accelerate the licensing of Crave Technology.
Media Contact
Lib Riddiford, Carbonate, +1 (415) 781-5700, lib@carbonategroup.com
SOURCE Crave Hospitality Group