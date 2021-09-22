(PRNewsfoto/Crave Franchising LLC)

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ has been off to the races this year. Quarter over quarter Crave has increased its franchise sales almost doubling last years number, with the reminder of the year still to go. The brand was also cited as a FRAN-TASTIC 500 brand which is a prestigious recognition earlier in the year. The founders, Samantha and Salvatore Rincione are veterans in the franchising and restaurant industry. Crave features BBQ, hot dogs, brats and sausages amongst other items such as sides and toppings. Not to mention the self-serve beer wall with up to 48 taps of local craft beer and mixed drinks on tap. The brand offers a family friendly environment where there is something for everyone. The locations feature patios and tons of games for inside as well as outside for adults and kids alike. TVs can be found throughout the restaurant as well with local sporting events and more. Each store incorporates some local "flare" with artwork or items that are specific to that region.

Crave has location in or coming soon to, California, Arizona, Colorado, Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Tennesee, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida and Georgia. The brand expects to hit 100 units in the next 2 years. Crave thrives on the success of its franchisees and happiness of their customer's. The modern interior of Crave restaurant coupled with its menu makes this a unique franchise opportunity. Aside from its offerings to customers, Crave's offerings to its franchisees are unique as well. When becoming a Crave Franchisee you will receive:

  • Real Estate Assistance
  • Development Management
  • Marketing Assistance
  • Operational Support
  • Constant Training
  • Top Notch Communication
  • More

To become a Crave Franchisee, or for additional information, please email samantha@iwantcrave.com.

