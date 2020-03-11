IRVING, Texas, March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 7-Eleven, Inc., has opened Raise the Roost™ Chicken & Biscuits restaurant in lower Manhattan. The new Southern-inspired quick-serve concept is co-located in one of four of the retailer's new Evolution Stores. 7-Eleven® Evolution Stores are real-time, real-life experiential testing grounds where customers can try and buy the retailer's latest innovations in revolutionary new store formats.
Billed as "Chicken Worth Crossing the Road For," Raise the Roost offers a simple menu: made-from-scratch, hand-breaded fried chicken tenders with signature sauces, bone-in and boneless wings, signature chicken sandwiches, and breakfast sandwiches. The in-store restaurant from 7-Eleven offers both made-to-order and grab-and-go options.
"On the go customers are looking for high quality, differentiated food options and 7-Eleven continues to explore new concepts that meet that demand," said 7-Eleven President & CEO, Joe DePinto. "Raise the Roost offers craveable food and generous portions at prices below what you'll find at most fried chicken establishments."
In addition to Raise the Roost, the New York 7-Eleven Evolution Store located at 88 Greenwich Street also offers exclusive products, services and features:
- Made-to-order specialty drinks that give customers the option to customize their drinks in a full-service beverage format including custom hot coffee drinks like flavored lattes, mochas and more as well as custom cold drinks like smoothies, and cold brew coffee.
- Self-serve bean to cup coffee with the addition of touch-screen machines that brew custom hot and iced coffee in just seconds.
- Novelty beverages on tap that dispense cold beverages like tea, cold brew, kombucha, nitro cold brew, flavored drinks and more.
- Cold treats bar with self-serve frozen yogurt and ice cream that can be swirled to create new flavors with multiple toppings.
- Mobile Checkout – Customers can skip the checkout counter and pay for their purchases via the 7-Eleven app and accompanying 7Rewards loyalty program.
- 7NOW® Delivery App – 7-Eleven's on-demand delivery app allows customers to achieve convenience like never before and have their favorite items like fresh food, beverages, snacks, groceries, and household products delivered straight to their door.
Each Evolution Store has customized design elements and product assortment to reflect the neighborhood and customers it will serve. The store design brings the spirit of Manhattan to life with its own neon Statue of Liberty and a video wall.
"Today's customers expect even more than they did just a year ago when 7-Eleven opened its first Evolution Store in Dallas," said Chris Tanco, 7-Eleven executive vice president and chief operating officer. "Consumer feedback – from that original store and the neighborhoods these new stores will serve – helped our store development team refine and design this next generation of the 7-Eleven shopping experience. We have raised the bar for convenience and invite everyone to come experience it for themselves."
Evolution Stores are the first 7-Eleven stores to integrate restaurant concepts into the store design. Last year, 7-Eleven opened its first Evolution Store in Dallas, close to its home office and even closer to the original Southland Ice House in Oak Cliff where 7-Eleven pioneered the convenience retailing concept more than 90 years ago. The Washington D.C. Evolution Store is now open at 504 K St., and the San Diego store at 3504 El Cajon Blvd. will open in the coming weeks. 7-Eleven plans to continue to expand Evolution Stores across the country in 2020.
Link to b-roll: https://vimeo.com/396820391/ef32f7a891
About 7-Eleven, Inc.
7‑Eleven, Inc. is the premier name and largest chain in the convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7‑Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 70,000 stores in 17 countries, including 11,800 in North America. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7‑Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7‑Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products under the 7-Select™ brand including healthy options, decadent treats and everyday favorites, at an outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® loyalty program, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app in 28 participating markets, or rely on 7-Eleven for bill payment services, self-service lockers and other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7-Eleven.com, via the 7Rewards customer loyalty platform on the 7-Eleven mobile app, or on social media at Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.