NEW YORK, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The crayfish market is expected to grow by USD 2.40 billion from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 7.02% as per the latest market report by Technavio. 40% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for the crayfish market in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC. Technological innovations will facilitate the crayfish market growth in North America over the forecast period.
Crayfish Market: Growing demand for aquaculture-based fish varieties to drive growth
The growing demand for aquaculture-based fish varieties is one of the key drivers supporting the crayfish market growth. Global fish production can be divided depending on the cultivation type into capture fishery and aquaculture. Human consumption accounted for around 88% of global fisheries and aquaculture production volumes in 2018. The growth of capture fishery production has been stagnant, and the aquaculture segment has been aiding to meet the demand for fish for human consumption. For instance, according to data provided by the FAO of the United Nations, in 2018, world aquaculture fish production reached 82.1 million tonnes and was dominated by crustaceans such as crayfish. The total global production of crustaceans in 2018 was 9.4 million tonnes. The contribution of world aquaculture to global fish production reached 46.0% in 2018, increasing from 25.7% in 2000. Such an increasing demand will drive the segment growth during the forecast period.
Crayfish Market: Demand for processed and packaged crayfish to be a major trend
Demand for processed and packaged crayfish is one of the key trends contributing to the crayfish market growth. Nowadays, there are different varieties of processed crayfish available in the market, including boiled, cooked, chilled, frozen, seasoned, and ready-to-cook canned varieties. Another trend in crayfish packaging is purging the crayfish on the farm where it caught. Also, the crayfish are displayed in a tank from which consumers can choose what they want. For instance, Louisiana Crawfish is engaged in such practice of selling purged crayfishes. Small-scale vendors (farmers) collectively work together to fulfill big orders on demand. These options are nowadays made available in single or party packs, in both flexible and rigid packaging. Thus, the demand for processed and packaged crayfish is rising among the global consumers of crayfish, as it involves fewer efforts to prepare it for cooking. Such factors will propel the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Crayfish Market: Segmentation Analysis
Technavio market research report segments the crayfish market by Type (Farmed crayfish and Wild crayfish) and Geographic (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).
The crayfish market share growth by the farmed crayfish segment will be significant for revenue generation. Prominent vendors in the market, such as Louisiana Crawfish Co., offer a wide range of farmed crayfish, including live crawfish, boiled crawfish, purged crawfish, crawfish tail meat, among others. The company offers 24 hours delivery of its products to consumers directly from its farms. They also provide station pickup through FedEx and UPS. Thus, due to the increased demand for fish protein from aquaculture (including crayfish) from consumers across the world, farmers are focusing more on farmed crayfish varieties to sustain in the market. Thus, the market segment will witness growth during the forecast period.
