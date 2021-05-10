CALABASAS, Calif., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Creation Nation, the makers of the world's first No-bake Mixes for protein balls, energy bites, and snack bars, appeared on the recent episode of ABC's Shark Tank. Founder, Karen Nation, captured the judges' attention with her mixes and recipes that are leading the fresh snack revolution.
Approached back in March 2020 at the beginning of lockdown, the long process resulted in Nation appearing on the May 7th TV episode featuring guest Shark, Alex Rodriguez, for the 12th season of the show. Although thrilled to be in the Tank, she was not ultimately chosen to receive a deal.
"I was optimistic Mark and Barbara were doing a deal, and heartbroken it didn't happen, but how sweet was Barbara to come out of the Tank and talk to me after the show!" said Nation. "I've always loved her and am so inspired by both her and Mark. They are the real deal. I've been a big fan of the show since the beginning. I encourage entrepreneurs to take their shot on the program when given the opportunity!"
Creation Nation's gluten-free mixes include organic protein & superfoods with no preservatives or artificial ingredients. The essential nutrients are similar to a protein shake, wherein Vegan, Paleo, and Keto recipes are endless.
Nation said her nutritious snacks taste like homemade cookies and take minutes to make. Users simply add water, nut butter or syrup to the mix and control the sugar content, customizing it to their liking and nutritional needs. The DIY snacks can be stored in the brand's reusable pouch or any container, effectively reducing the millions of individual bar wrappers littering the environment daily.
The No-bake Mixes are available on Creation Nation, Thrive Market and Amazon, as well as select Whole Foods Markets.
For more information, visit https://FoodCreationNation.com.
About Creation Nation:
A women owned brand, founded in 2014 by Karen Nation, Creation Nation won its first award in 2016 for best new category innovation, and was recently featured on ABC's Shark Tank. Creation Nation offers personalized nutrition, homemade taste, and unparalleled freshness with the world's first No-bake Mixes for protein balls, energy bites, and snack bars. The brand is leading a fresh snack revolution and is passionate about empowering consumers with (easy) nutritious snacks in minutes, and delicious family fun!
