LOS ANGELES, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Michael A. Gamble, founder and CEO of the Pristine Potty app, has generously donated to the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Los Angeles in collaboration with the ALBA Rise and Thrive Charity event.
The Rise and Thrive event, hosted by ALBA, an LA-based fashion designer, featured an ALBA fashion show, keynote speakers including Bryon Scott, 3X NBA Champion and NBA Coach of the Year, and Cece Gutierrez-Scott, Co-Founder of Fashion Meet Protection and Co-Author of In Her Purpose, and networking tied to the purpose of making meaningful connections. The event was in partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Los Angeles, a mentoring organization whose hope is to support the mental health and well-being of children enduring challenging circumstances.
Gamble said, "Pristine Potty is a community-based company that values inclusivity. Supporting this event with my team meant standing together with families in the Greater Los Angeles Area taking and empowering future generations."
Pristine Potty, a locally owned and operated company in the greater Los Angeles and Conejo Valley area, sponsored this event to support children who may be living below the poverty line, coming from a single-parent household, and/or having an incarcerated family member. Pristine Potty, an app free to consumers, hopes that by engaging with the community and by making improvements to the restrooms of local dining establishments through the power of consumer reviews, the community will benefit through elevated health and cleanliness standards.
"When I was raising my three girls, I realized the cleanliness of restaurant restrooms was not as it should be – hygienic and tidy," said Gamble. "I wanted to give restaurant owners direct feedback from their customers and community with the opportunity for restaurant owners to incentivize the patrons who give them the most feedback."
Pristine Potty is available for free download at the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.
