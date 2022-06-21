  • By CRI Online

wendeng huabobo

WEIHAI, China, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --  A report from CRI Online: 

Huabobo (steamed buns in different shapes) is a traditional folk delicacy in Jiaodong (eastern Shandong China), and a must-have for festivals, weddings and funerals.

Huabobo are mainly made of wheat flour, with the addition of various vegetable and fruit juices, which create different colors. Besides, they are made into different shapes, e.g. dragons, phoenixes and fishes, endowed with propitious wishes, appear pretty and taste delicious.

The custom of Jiaodong Huabobo, with a history of more than 300 years, is an intangible cultural heritage item of Shandong. Besides, Wendeng Huabobo is the most famous. The cultural custom has continued to develop in Wendeng, and gradually developed into an industry. Now, there are more than 200 merchants producing Huabobo in Wendeng, with an annual output value of more than RMB 300 million.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cri-online-wendeng-huabobo-301572612.html

SOURCE CRI Online

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate or offensive posts may be removed by the moderator. Posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language or memes are automatically removed, to the best of its ability, by a pre-programmed algorithm. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.