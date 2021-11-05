COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Want to take your Thanksgiving spread over the top this year? Crown your feast with one of the world's rarest coffees: Colombia Arcila Cinnamon Pink Bourbon.
Award-winning coffee roaster Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea airlifted this superb experimental micro lot to Columbus just in time for the holidays.
"With subtle cinnamon notes, this sweet cup offers a delightful complement to pumpkin pie and other seasonal desserts," said Greg Ubert, founder and president.
"We invite coffee enthusiasts to savor this unique coffee and relish the story of how it made its way to their cup."
The tale of this exceptional coffee begins 1,480 meters above sea level in the mountains of Colombia's Quindío Region.
There, Grower Jairo Arcila has transitioned 10 hectares of his Finca Villarazo from avocados to coffee. His farm focuses on the superb Pink Bourbon variety.
A hybrid of Yellow and Red Bourbon, this variety has a high glucose content. It yields a sweet cup, with a silky body and luscious mouthfeel.
Some farmers report Pink Bourbon resists coffee leaf rust, a fungal disease threatening coffee crops in Central and South America.
As fourth-generation coffee growers and exporters, the Arcilas of Cofinet specialize in alternative fermentation processes that create exotic coffee varieties and unique profiles.
After visiting Finca Villarazo in October 2018, Crimson Cup Sustainability Director Brandon Bir met with Felipe Arcila in Armenia and Bogota.
"We developed a friendship that grew over three years, culminating in our purchase of this experimental micro lot," he said.
"Everything starts at origin, where the time we spend with small-plot farmers and communities yields remarkable coffees."
To create the unique coffee, Finca Villarazo workers exposed a micro lot of their best cherries to dry anaerobic fermentation of 72 hours.
During fermentation, they added tartaric acid and cinnamon to enhance the flavor. In the last step, they dried the cherries on raised beds to 10.5 percent moisture content.
"The result is a sweet cup with subtle notes of cinnamon," said Sustainability Director Brandon Bir, who first discovered Finca Villarazo through Felipe Arcila of Cofinet. "By any standard, it's an outstanding cup."
"I'm thrilled we're able to bring this competition-quality coffee to our coffeehouses and consumer tables."
While supplies last, coffee lovers can experience Colombia Arcila Cinnamon Pink Bourbon coffee at Crimson and Crimson Cup coffeehouses and select partner coffee shops.
Customers also can order a 12-ounce box of whole bean coffee for $70 on the Crimson website. When brewed, each box will yield about 26, 8-ounce cups of coffee.
The coffee's cost stems from its rarity, risks of experimentation, transportation costs and the many hands that labor to produce this one-of-a-kind cup.
Crimson Cup roasts Colombia Arcila Cinnamon Pink Bourbon in small batches every Tuesday. Orders placed by Monday at midnight ship for free on Wednesday.
"We recommend ordering by Monday, November 15 to ensure delivery before Thanksgiving," Ubert said.
About Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea
Columbus, Ohio, coffee roaster Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea is a 2020 Good Food Award winner, 2019 Golden Bean Champion for Small Franchise/Chain Roaster and Roast magazine's 2016 Macro Roaster of the Year. Since 1991, Crimson Cup has roasted sustainably sourced craft coffee for consumers and wholesale coffee customers.
Through its 7 Steps to Success coffee shop startup program, the company teaches entrepreneurs to run independent coffee houses in their local communities. By developing a coffee shop business plan, entrepreneurs gain insight into how much it costs to open a coffee shop.
Crimson Cup also supports life-enriching projects through its Friend2Farmer® initiatives, promoting the education, health, sustainability and economic growth of small-plot coffee farmers and their communities.
Crimson Cup coffee is available through over 350 independent coffee houses, grocers, college and universities, restaurants and food service operations across 30 states, Guam and Bangladesh. The company also operates several Crimson Cup Coffee Houses and a new Crimson retail flagship store. To learn more, visit crimsoncup.com, or follow the company on Facebook and Instagram.
