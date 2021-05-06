COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- To celebrate its 30th anniversary, Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea is bringing back the 90s in a big way. In May, Crimson Cup Coffee Houses are featuring a limited edition 1991 Blend Coffee and four retro coffee drinks.
"Combining our coffee experience with pop culture favorites from our first decade, our new menu is Da Bomb!" said Founder and President Greg Ubert.
The lineup starts with 1991 Blend, a light-roasted combination of Guatemalan and Peruvian coffees sourced through long-term farmer relationships.
From there, the Columbus roaster pays a hella good homage to 90s trends with four limited-edition brew bar drinks.
Rocket Power Punch
Named after the Nickelodeon cartoon that premiered in 1991, this beverage is refreshing, fun, and exciting.
"We begin with the coffee cherry fruit, called cascara, and add hibiscus, grapefruit bitters, simple syrup, and an orange slice," said Coffee House Manager Jacob Hill.
"Our baristas then shake the drink with butterfly pea powder to add even more deliciousness and turn the whole drink a gorgeous shade of purple, served with a crazy straw. If you like fruit punch, you will love Rocket Power Punch. Woogity, Woogity, Woogity!"
Lemon Warhead Cold Brew
A throwback to the intensely sour and then lusciously sweet 90s candy, this drink combines sugary citrus candy notes with 1991 Blend cold brew for a caffeine kick. The result is refreshing, bright and happily sweet and sour!
French Toast Crunch Latte
A staple of the early 90s, French Toast Crunch™ cereal was discontinued in 2006, then brought back in 2014.
Crimson Cup's homage to this fan favorite combines tasty notes of brown sugar French toast, maple syrup, and, of course, milk!
Available hot and iced and served with whipped cream, French Toast Crunch Latte comes topped with a few of those adorable little French toast cereal pieces.
Dunkaroos Freeze
This epic frozen latte recreates the taste of kids' favorite 90s frosting and cookie-dunking duo!
"To kick your nostalgia into high gear, we top it with sweet, beautiful blue whipped cream and rainbow sprinkles," Hill said.
These anniversary brew bar drinks – plus retro enamel pins and fanny packs – are available for a limited time at Crimson Cup Coffee Houses in Clintonville, Upper Arlington and Tallmadge, Ohio. Order ahead for curbside or drive-thru pickup using the Crimson Cup App. Drink prices start at $4.50.
Hill said the coffee team is busy experimenting with even more retro drinks. "To keep up with our latest innovations – and have a chance to win fun prizes – download the Crimson Cup App or follow us on Facebook and Instagram."
About Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea
Columbus, Ohio coffee roaster Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea is celebrating 30 years of Coffee + Community. Since May 1991, Crimson Cup has roasted sustainably sourced craft coffee for consumers and wholesale coffee customers. It is a 2020 Good Food Award winner, 2019 Golden Bear Champion for Small Franchise/Chain Roaster and Roast magazine's 2016 Macro Roaster of the Year.
Through its 7 Steps to Success coffee franchise alternative program, the company teaches entrepreneurs to run independent coffee houses in their local communities. By developing a coffee shop business plan, entrepreneurs gain insight into how much it costs to open a coffee shop.
Crimson Cup also supports life-enriching projects through its Friend2Farmer™ initiatives, promoting the education, health, sustainability and economic growth of small-plot coffee farmers and their communities.
Crimson Cup coffee is available through over 350 independent coffee houses, grocers, college and universities, restaurants and food service operations across 30 states, Guam and Bangladesh. The company also operates several Crimson Cup Coffee Houses and a new Crimson retail flagship store. To learn more, visit crimsoncup.com, or follow the company on Facebook and Instagram.
Media Contact
Cheryl Claypoole, Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea, 614-361-5023, cheryl@claypolecc.com
SOURCE Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea