The Crimson Cup Coffee Shop in Tallmadge, Ohio has been recognized among the top five coffee shops in Summit County, Ohio, based on Yelp reviews. The shop at 116 Tallmadge Circle has a 4.5 rating on Yelp.
"We're thrilled that so many Akron-area coffee enthusiasts showed their love for Crimson Cup," said Founder and President Greg Ubert. "Our coffee shops serve exceptional coffees that showcase the hard work of local coffee farmers."
With 40 reviews, the shop at 116 Tallmadge Circle has a 4.5 rating on Yelp. Reviewers rave about the quality of the drinks, friendly staff and welcoming ambiance.
"Looking for a good cup of coffee? This is the spot!" said reviewer Melissa P. of North Olmsted. "I love the ambiance in the cafe. I got the lavender nitro brew! It was phenomenal … I love local coffee shops, ditch the chain coffee shops. it's so worth it!"
"Can I give this place more stars. Because it needs more," asked Eric D of Cleveland. "The drink I ordered was the Crimson Mocha. And I can't believe how it tasted … The staff was very friendly and helped me choose a good drink. I was pleased with the explanation from the staff."
Award-winning coffee roaster Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea has roasted exceptional craft and specialty coffees in Columbus since 1991, earning awards at national competitions including the Good Food Awards, Golden Bean North America, and Roast magazine's Roaster of the Year.
In addition to its Tallmadge coffee shop, the company owns Crimson Cup West Chester in Southwest Ohio and Columbus-area coffee shops in Clintonville, Upper Arlington and the Columbus Convention Center. In 2020, its new flagship store, CRIMSON, opened at Easton Town Center.
For over 30 years, Crimson Cup has set its stamp on the specialty coffee industry through a culture of responsibility, sustainability and innovation.
"Through The Ripple Effect, we calculate every action to have a meaningful impact on our team, customers, partners and communities," Ubert said.
Director of Sustainability Brandon Bir said Crimson Cup's farming relationships help it stand out in the local coffee shop market.
"We are proud to share stories of our relationships with farmers with customers, who enjoy learning how they are supporting something bigger," he said.
